Xbox games sale lets you boost your library before the Xbox Series X releases

Microsoft is hosting a digital sale on a number of Xbox games ahead of the Xbox Series X launch – and since the console is backwards compatible with games from the three previous generations of Xbox machines, it might be worth considering a few of these. See all the Xbox game deals here if you're in the US, or here if you're in the UK.

Highlights include Madden NFL 21, the most recent in the mega-successful EA Sports series, which has dropped to $40/£40. The recently-released Star Wars: Squadrons is just $29.99/£31.49, too. Ubisoft titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5 and Ghost Recon: Wildlands are also part of the sale. Players who enjoy the idea of some hardcore sword combat might also want to consider Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – one of 2019's best games.

The discounts go back surprisingly far – you can even hoover up a few classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the original Star Wars: Battlefront 2 right now. All of the games we've mentioned above are compatible with Xbox Series S and X, according to their respective store pages.

Here are some highlights of the sale in the US and the UK:

Xbox One game deals

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One): $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft Store

Save on the latest Madden game, which only released back in August. This version is 'Optimized for Xbox Series X/S' – which means that buying the game now gets you the version made for next-gen consoles when they arrive at the start of November.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One): $59.99 $14.99 at Microsoft Store

2018's RPG-like Assassin's Creed game, and arguably the best entry to date, takes a nice price tumble. It's already Xbox One X enhanced – and it'll work on next-gen consoles from launch. Worth picking up at this price, but be prepared for a big time commitment. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One): $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft Store

The latest Star Wars game is a spaceship simulator – though anyone can pick it up and enjoy it. The eight-or-so hours of singleplayer missions will teach you the game, then you can jump into competitive multiplayer and shoot down some TIE Fighters.View Deal

Xbox One game deals in the UK

