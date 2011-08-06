The summer period is traditionally a quiet time for tech.

All the big hitters are preparing their big launches for the end of the year to hopefully pull in lots of Christmas sales.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't still boat loads of awesome products flowing in and out of the TechRadar testing labs. This week we've been testing cameras, lots of laptops, motherboards and all sorts of lovely items.

Read on for this week's hottest reviews on TechRadar.

Canon PowerShot SX30 IS review

Canon's PowerShot SX30 IS bridge camera is capable of producing some excellent images, but it's best to keep to the lower sensitivity settings if you want to make A3-size prints. It's a shame that images cannot be recorded as raw files to allow experienced photographers more control over the noise reduction that is applied to their high-sensitivity images. Canon has added raw capability to its bridge cameras with a firmware update in the past, and we wonder if it will do so this time? Generally, though, it is very easy to use and although the focusing can be a bit slow, the incredible focal length span makes it a great choice for family day trips to the zoo.

Samsung UE32D5000 review

If you want to be bombarded by brainy network-based functions and other cutting-edge tricks currently en vogue in the AV market then the UE32D5000 is not the set for you. If you want a TV with Freeview HD, then again give this set a miss.

But if you want a stylish, easy-to-use TV that delivers superb pictures with Blu-ray and Freeview, then the very likeable UE32D5000 is well worth investigating. The UE32D5000's status as a showpiece living-room TV is undermined by the lack of features, but if you want to bring full HD into the kitchen or bedroom – where HD pictures and fancy functions might not be as essential – then the it's a terrific choice, particularly at such a knock-down price.

Hands on:BlackBerry Torch 9810 review

The new 3.2-inch screened smartphone from RIM is running the latest BB OS 7 platform, and comes with the same QWERTY keyboard/ touchscreen combo as seen on other phones. The phone features the same 1.2GHz processor as that used in the BlackBerry Bold 9900, as well as a 5MP camera capable of recording 720p video footage. 8GB of internal storage is supplemented by 768Mb of RAM, and comes with the expected Wi-Fi, GPS and 14.4Mbps HSDPA connectivity. We'll await our full BlackBerry Torch 9810 review before giving your our definitive verdict, but we don't think there's a lot here to get too excited about at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 review

The world's number one Android tablet is now on sale in the UK. It's slimmer than an iPad 2. It's lighter than an iPad 2. But is it better than an iPad 2?

Asus RoG Crosshair V Formula review

If Bulldozer is top notch performance at a bargain price, it'll be worth buying a high end motherboard like this to get the most out of it.

