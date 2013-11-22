TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Amazon Kindle Fire HD7 for only £99

This week we have a bit of a bargain for those looking to pick up a cheap tablet.
The Amazon Kindle Fire HDX has just launched, and that means the previous generation, the Kindle Fire HD 7, is undergoing some heavy discounting from Amazon.
The Kindle Fire HD 7 is a great tablet and at only £99, down from £169.99, it's now one of the cheapest tablets you can buy, but with the quality and services you expect from a top tablet.
Another great deal this week is the Creative ZiiSound D5 Bluetooth Speaker, down from £279.99 to only £85.00, a saving of over 70%. This speaker sans wires will work with just about any Bluetooth enabled device, from your smartphone to your laptop, and the bundled adapters allow you to take control of the device remotely, so you don't even have to get up to change the volume.
As ever, if these don't suit you, take a look over the selection of other top discounts we have found below in the hope of saving you some cash. And if you're in the market for some early Christmas shopping, take a look at our Christmas Gift ideas feature with over 200 product recommendations for the tech obsessed in your life.
Tablets and E-readers
- NOOK Simple Touch GlowLight eReader - Black, 6" Touchscreen, WiFi, 2GB | Now: £44.99 | Ebay
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD (Previous generation) | Was: £159 Now: £99 | Amazon
Storage
- Toshiba PA4239E-1HJ0 1TB Stor.E ALU2S USB 3.0 2.5 Inch PORTABLE STORAGE - Silver | Now: £51.99 | Amazon
- Seagate STCD500204 Slim 500GB USB 3.0 2.5 inch Portable Hard Drive - Silver | Was: £69.99 Now: £43.58 | Amazon
- Duracell Capless 32GB USB Memory Drive | Now: £17.99 | Amazon
Printers
- Canon PIXMA MG3250 All-in-One Colour Printer | Was: £69.00 Now: £47.23 | Amazon
- HP Officejet 4620 e All-In-One Printer | Was: £99.00 Now: £57.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- Dishonored: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox 360) | Now: £16.99 | Amazon
- Call of Duty Ghosts Hardened Edition PS3 | Was: £89.99 Now: £54.85 | Shopto
- Razer Nostromo Expert Keypad | Was: £64.99 Now: £39.99 | Amazon
Cases
- Jisoncase 100% Handmade Apple iPhone 5 | Was: £18.99 Now: £10.83 | Amazon
- Black Survivor Military Heavy Duty Shock Proof Tough for iPhone 5 & iPhone 5S Case + Belt Clip Holster | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.00 | Amazon
- OtterBox Defender Case for iPhone 4 | Was: £39.99 Now: £29.90 | Amazon
Screens
- Samsung F5000 42" Series 5 LED | Was: £456.00 Now: £399.00 | Ebuyer
Audio
- Blaupunkt Comfort CN112 On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones | Now: £58.99 | Ebay
- Creative ZiiSound D5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker | Was: £279.99 Now: £85.00 | Amazon
- Panasonic Fashionable On-Ear Stereo Headphones | Was: £39.99 Now: £17.99 | Amazon
- Sennheiser CX175 Earphones | Was: £34.99 Now: £14.99 | Zavvi outlet via Ebay
Miscellaneous
- Kensington 33374 Wireless Presenter with Laser Pointer | Was: £17.99 Now: £15.99 | Amazon
- TomTom Via 125 5 Inch Sat Nav with Western Europe Maps | Was: £129.99 Now: £79.99 | Amazon
- Hauppauge HD PVR USB Hi-def H.264 Video Capture Device | Was: £199.99 Now: £99.99 | Amazon
- Bosch TAS4011GB Tassimo Coffee Maker £29.91 | Was: £59.97 Now: £29.91 | Currys
- BRAND NEW Apple TV 3rd Latest Generation Full HD 1080p | Was: £99.99 Now: £74.99 | Ebay
Digital Camera
- Nikon Coolpix S02 Compact Digital Camera | Was: £119.99 Now: £90.00 | Amazon
- Sony CX220 Full HD-Camcorder | Was: £230.00 Now: £149.00 | Amazon
DVD
- Nightmare On Elm Street 1-7 Blu-ray | Was: £49.99 Now: £15.95 | Zavvi
- Fringe - The Complete Season 1-5 [Blu-ray] [2013] [Region Free] | Now: £45.28 | Amazon