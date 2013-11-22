TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Amazon Kindle Fire HD7 for only £99

This week we have a bit of a bargain for those looking to pick up a cheap tablet.

The Amazon Kindle Fire HDX has just launched, and that means the previous generation, the Kindle Fire HD 7, is undergoing some heavy discounting from Amazon.

The Kindle Fire HD 7 is a great tablet and at only £99, down from £169.99, it's now one of the cheapest tablets you can buy, but with the quality and services you expect from a top tablet.

Another great deal this week is the Creative ZiiSound D5 Bluetooth Speaker, down from £279.99 to only £85.00, a saving of over 70%. This speaker sans wires will work with just about any Bluetooth enabled device, from your smartphone to your laptop, and the bundled adapters allow you to take control of the device remotely, so you don't even have to get up to change the volume.

As ever, if these don't suit you, take a look over the selection of other top discounts we have found below in the hope of saving you some cash. And if you're in the market for some early Christmas shopping, take a look at our Christmas Gift ideas feature with over 200 product recommendations for the tech obsessed in your life.

Tablets and E-readers

Storage

Duracell Capless 32GB USB Memory Drive | Now: £17.99 | Amazon

Printers

Gaming

Call of Duty Ghosts Hardened Edition PS3 | Was: £89.99 Now: £54.85 | Shopto

Razer Nostromo Expert Keypad | Was: £64.99 Now: £39.99 | Amazon

Cases

OtterBox Defender Case for iPhone 4 | Was: £39.99 Now: £29.90 | Amazon

Screens

Audio

Creative ZiiSound D5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker | Was: £279.99 Now: £85.00 | Amazon

Sennheiser CX175 Earphones | Was: £34.99 Now: £14.99 | Zavvi outlet via Ebay

Miscellaneous

Kensington 33374 Wireless Presenter with Laser Pointer | Was: £17.99 Now: £15.99 | Amazon

TomTom Via 125 5 Inch Sat Nav with Western Europe Maps | Was: £129.99 Now: £79.99 | Amazon

BRAND NEW Apple TV 3rd Latest Generation Full HD 1080p | Was: £99.99 Now: £74.99 | Ebay

Digital Camera

Nikon Coolpix S02 Compact Digital Camera | Was: £119.99 Now: £90.00 | Amazon

DVD