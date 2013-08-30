TechRadar's Deals of the Week: a 1TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for £60

Fancy saving some money on tablets, laptops, cameras, games and more? Then you've come to the right place.
Every week, TechRadar hunts down the best deals on the web and rounds them all up in one handy, money-saving post.
Our top deal this week is the Transcend 1TB 2.5 inch USB 3.0 portable external hard drive for just £59.99 - that's 50% of its usual price.
Your files will be safe on this drive as it features a rugged slip-resistant silicone outer shell, a reinforced hard casing, and an internal hard drive suspension damper, while also featuring a 'One Touch' auto-backup button for backup and synchronisation when used with Transcend Elite software.
Sound good? Grab it now from Amazon!
Tablets
- Asus Memo Pad HD 7" Tablet - 16 GB, Blue | Was: £199.99 Now: £129.99 | Currys
Printers
- Epson WorkForce WF-2530WF Ultra compact and reliable 4-in-1 | Was: £98.49 Now: £59.00 | Amazon
- Canon PIXMA MG2250 All-in-One Printer | Was: £39.99 Now: £29.99 | Argos
- HP Envy 120 e-All-in-One Wireless Printer - save £35 | Was: £149.99 Now: £114.95 | John Lewis
- Canon PIXMA MX455 All-In-One Colour Printer | Was: £79.00 Now: £55.98 | Argos
Gaming
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops II | Now: £20.49 | Play.com
- Minecraft (Xbox 360) | Now: £11.92 | Play.com
- The Legend of Zelda A Link Between Two Worlds 3DS | Was: £39.99 Now: £31.85 | ShopTo
- Red Dead Redemption Game Of The Year Edition (PS3) | Was: £29.99 Now: £12.98 | Zavvi
- Final Fantasy XIV - A Realm Reborn - PC Game. | Now: £14.99 | Argos
- Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition (PS3) | Now: £10.00 | Amazon
- Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch PS3 | Was: £45.95 Now: £19.85 | ShopTo
Storage
- Transcend 1TB 2.5 inch USB 3.0 Military-Grade Shock Resistance Portable External Hard Drive - save £60 | Was: £119.99 Now: £59.99 | Amazon
Cases
- OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 5 - Glacier | Was: £39.99 Now: £12.50 | Amazon
- OtterBox Commuter Series for iPhone 5 - Glacier | Was: £29.99 Now: £13.25 | Amazon
- Griffin Survivor Military Tested Case for iPhone 4/4S - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £12.90 | Amazon
- Otterbox Defender Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 - Black | Was: £39.99 Now: £19.44 | Amazon
- OtterBox Defender Series Case for Apple New iPad and iPad 2 | Was: £69.99 Now: £33.50 | Amazon
- Case-Mate Tough Case for Samsung Galaxy S3 - Black | Was: £24.99 Now: £12.95 | Amazon
- Case Mate Tough Case for Apple iPhone 5 - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £10.78 | Amazon
- Case-Mate Tough Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £16.50 | Amazon
- Case-mate Tough Case for HTC One - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £16.81 | Amazon
Audio
- Creative ZiiSound D5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with iPhone and iPodDock | Was: £279.99 Now: £101.18 | Amazon
Screens
- AOC 21.5 Inch Widescreen WLED Monitor | Was: £89.99 Now: £54.99 | Argos
- Hitachi 46 Inch Full HD 1080p Freeview LED TV | Was: £479.99 Now: £349.99 | Argos
Laptops
- HP Pavilion 14-b141sa Touchscreen 14" Sleekbook | Was: £599.99 Now: £399.00 | PC World
- Lenovo Ideapad U310 Ultrabook Laptop, Intel Core i3, 1.8GHz, 4GB RAM, 500GB+24GB SSD, 13.3", Graphite - save £100 | Was: £499.95 Now: £399.95 | PC World
iOS Apps
- DeskConnect | Now: Free | iTunes
- 868-HACK | Now: £3.99 | iTunes
- tadaa 3D | Now: Free | iTunes
- Easy Studio - Animate with Shapes! | Now: £1.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Gangstar Vegas | Now: £2.49 | Google Play
- smsBlocker | Now: £0.64 | Google Play