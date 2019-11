The Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 is one of Samsung's finest tablets, and thanks to John Lewis, you can buy it today for the very fine price of just £199 - that's a saving of £80. In our review, we praised the Tab Pro 8.4's stunning display, lightweight construction and impressive performance - in fact, one of the few things we found to criticise was the price, and thanks to today's offer that's no longer an issue, so this is the perfect time to buy.