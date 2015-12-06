Gifts For Her 2015: All the best gift ideas for her this Christmas

The internet is generally agreed to be a good thing for gift-buyers, but the infinite choice it offers can overwhelm you to the point where you buy nothing and have to come up with a good lie to explain why ("it hasn't arrived yet!" "I left it at home!" "There was this raccoon...").

Don't be that guy: we've put together a frankly monstrous list of amazing tech-related gifts for the women in your life.

Everything from stocking fillers to 'Major Presents' is covered - you'll find it ordered in a fairly sensible way. Starting small, with the under £25 category, then under £50, under £100 and finally, for the big spenders, under £200.

We've also organised it so that you can peruse various categories in each price tier; headphones and audio, gaming and home entertainment, photography, phone and tablet, wearables, kitchen and beauty. You'll also find a sprinkling of game and Blu-ray recommendations too.

Choosing the perfect gifts for her

No one really wants a hoover or an electric toothbrush or an iron for a gift unless they have explicitly requested one, so you won't find any of that in here.

You also won't find much in the way of pink gadgets because the XX chromosome configuration does not predispose you to actually like the colour.

You will find some things with varying colour options though, feel free to pick the one that matches the lady in question's favourite shade. And, like most pieces of tech, it's not the actual product that's exciting but what you can do with it, so a bit of extra effort might be required on your part to make that clear.

Bear that in mind when you're considering giving someone the wi-fi extender.

We've tried to pick out some beautiful, useful, clever and high-quality tech-related fare. Hopefully her perfect gift is in here somewhere. Let's get shopping.

Whether you're blowing your whole budget or investing in a few stocking fillers, we've got you covered. Everything in this section is a) brilliant b) a gift for her and c) £25 or less.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for her under £25

1. Cassette player and MP3 converter

In case you missed the memo, tapes are back. Dig out all those emotion-laden mixtapes and drag them into 2015 by converting them into digital files.

2. USB mixtape

Or, if the mixtapes have been lost in the mists of time, put a bit of effort in and make her one. Use this USB set instead of faffing about with tape decks.

3. Sennheiser CX 300 II

A step up from your standard ear buds, these headphones have great sound and a low price tag.

4. Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter

The cutest possible way to share headphones is with this headphone splitter.

5. MP3 mixing desk

Harbouring secret ambitions to be the next Annie Mac? Get some practice in with this MP3 mixing desk.

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for her under £25

1. Four months of Netflix

Give the gift of several good TV shows and a handful of decent films with a four-month Netflix subscription.

2. A Now TV box

One of the cheapest, easiest ways to get streaming on a non-smart TV, the Now TV box gives youaccess to Sky's movies, entertainment and sports channels as well as iPlayer etc. This one comes with three months of Sky's entertainment package.

3. Google Cardboard

Virtual reality on a budget and a fun self-assembly project to keep her busy on Christmas morning.

4. Cardboard projector

Or if you prefer to enjoy cat videos and YouTube tutorials together, this cardboard smartphone projector has you covered.

5. Game of Phones

Give the gift of crippling embarrassment with this game that involves finding the weirdest stuff on your phone to win.

Video games: Gifts for her under £25

1. Life Is Strange

One of very few games that addresses what it's like to be an adolescent girl and the intense teenage friendships they form - sure, there's also a missing person and time travel, but that's what keeps things interesting.

2. Crypt of the Necrodancer

This dungeon-crawler has a twist: you have to move to the beat as you kill things. You can also import your own music and do the whole thing to the strains of Taylor Swift.

3. Everybody's Gone To the Rapture

A gorgeous story-based game, in a small English village, the inhabitants of which have mysteriously disappeared.

4. Dishonored: Definitive Edition

With Dishohored 2 due out in spring 2016, now is the perfect time to get to work on the original. An atmospheric stealth game which is still fun even if you're as stealthy as a drunk sloth.

5. Hatoful Boyfriend

A text-based choose your own adventure game, where the adventure is dating... birds?

Photography: Gifts for her under £25

1. Selfie brush

The selfie-lover in your life already has a selfie stick but do they have this - a two-in-one selfie prep and taking system?

2. Lens wrap

Perfect for the burrito-loving photographer in your life, this wrap will keep their lenses cushioned and their cravings for Mexican food constant.

3. Smartphone lenses

Phone cameras may be good now, but they can always be better - enter these detachable lenses. With one for fisheye, one for wide angle and one for macro shots, they've got you covered.

4. Gorillapod

An oldie but a goodie, GorillaPod tripods can be used with phones or cameras and clutch onto tree branches and other zany surfaces to give you whatever shots you can dream up.

5. Tote bag

Not to generalise, but literally every female human being loves a tote bag. This one is a particularly good one for photographers.

Phone and tablet: Gifts for her under £25

1. Emoji pillows

What's the best thing about phones? If you answered 'having the entire internet in your pocket at all times', you are wrong. It is emoji.

2. Whoosh screen shine

If the lady in your life has been complaining about her fingerprint-smeared smartphone screen lately, this is the coolest available solution.

3. Pencil stylus

With even Apple getting in on the stylus game, now's the time to give in and get one. One end's a pencil, the other end's a stylus - what will they think of next.

4. Lightning cable

Given the shoddy nature of the one that comes with it, you'll be hard pressed to find any iPhone-owning woman who isn't excited to find a spare Lightning cable under the tree come December 25th.

5. Actually nice touchscreen gloves

Let's be real, most touchscreen gloves are pretty horrible - cheap, boxy affairs - but these ones are genuinely quite nice!

6. Mous musicase

An iPhone case that includes a handy headphone holder - for the woman who's forever losing her headphones in her seemingly bottomless handbag.

Wearables: Gifts for her under £25

1. Jawbone Up

It may be getting on a bit, but Jawbone's original Up is still a decent activity tracker and a serious bargain.

2. Running top with ID tag

This hi-vis running top comes with a built-in NFC-scannable ID tag which is useful if she gets into an accident while out running.

3. Smartwatch stand

If you're 100% sure that she already has an Apple Watch or is about to get one in another of the packages waiting to be unwrapped, this smartwatch stand is very cool.

4. Misfit Flash

The friendly but blank-faced Misfit Flash is another excellent budget activity tracker option.

5. Wristbands for various wearables

These cute wristbands come in a variety of colours and fit a number of activity trackers including Misfit and Sony's offerings.

Computing: Gifts for her under £25

1. Toast flashdrive

Who doesn't love a breakfast-themed peripheral? This fun USB flashdrive comes with 8GB of storage and a hankering for hot buttered toast.

2. Rainbow keyboard cover

All Apple products look exactly the same, right? Wrong! Help her jazz up her Apple Macbook with this washable silicone keyboard cover.

3. Contact lens case

What's better than a standard contact lens? A contact lens case for the hardcore keyboard enthusiast which looks like keys from a keyboard... of course.

4. A laptop for the cat

The only decent laptop you'll get for under £25 is this one for your cat. Be prepared for the cat to ignore it entirely and go for the box it comes in instead.

5. Cable labels

Is her New Year's Resolution likely to be 'get organised'? Then this pack of cable labels will help her sort out the rat king behind the desk.

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for her under £25

1. Mean Girls (DVD)

Yet to meet a single woman who does not love this film unconditionally.

2. Inside Out (Blu-ray)

Pixar tugs at the heartstrings and tickles the funnybone with everyone's favourite fantasy gal-pal Amy Poehler on vocal duties.

3. Mad Max Fury Road (Blu-ray)

An action movie with a female hero and a feminist bent: and it's actually quite good!

4. Amy

The tragic tale of the sweet, funny, troubled and talented Amy Winehouse is relayed in this stunning documentary built from interviews and archive footage. Just a tip: don't watch this one on Christmas Day.

5. Pitch Perfect 2

The sequel to the Glee-inspired Pitch Perfect is as funny as it is likely to make you want to pick up a microphone and sing along.

Kitchen: Gifts for her under £25

1. Sushi bazooka

The hardest part of making sushi is making sushi. This aggressively named gadget takes all the hassle out of the process, leaving just beautiful maki rolls to show off and enjoy.

2. SpreadTHAT self-heating butter knife

For the toast aficionado, this is the most important invention since sliced bread. A knife that uses the heat from your hand so you can spread your butter straight from the fridge.

3. Fridge pets

How would you like to be greeted in Japanese by a penguin every time you open the fridge door? You'd love it, right?

4. Floating glass lamp

This clever floating bulb turns any old glass you have lying around into a lamp - great for dinner parties, probably.

5. 3D Space Cookie cutters

Not sure we really need to explain to you how awesome a gift these 3D space cookie cutters would be for any space-curious baking enthusiast.

Beauty/Grooming: Gifts for her under £25

1. Heat protection spray

Ok, this one's not tech - but there's a lot of heat-based hair tech coming up in the list and the least you can do is get her some heat protection spray to go with them.

2. LA Tweez light-up Tweezers

For all those low-light eyebrow plucking sessions she is so fond of.

3. Bikini shaper and trimmer

Look, we'll be honest. We don't think you should get any woman in your life a bikini trimmer for Christmas unless explicitly requested. However, there just isn't much decent beauty tech out there for less than £25. And hey, it's handy.

So you've got a bit more cash to play with, eh? Then things are about to get a bit more interesting...

Headphones and audio: Gifts for her under £50

1. Sony SRSX11 Bluetooth speaker

A tiny Bluetooth speaker with more sonic brawn than you'd think for something not much bigger than an Oxo cube. Available in an array of colours.

2. Jam Trance Mini

Another mini Bluetooth speaker, but this one comes with LED lights behind the speaker grille and 36 different programmes for them.

3. Belkin Bluetooth receiver

If the woman in question already has some decent speakers but no way to play tunes wirelessly, this Bluetooth receiver is the answer.

4. The Vamp

Another Bluetooth receiver which makes vintage speakers wireless. This one powers the speaker itself with its rechargeable battery as well as Bluetoothing tunes left, right and centre.

5. Fun purple Philips headphones

Decent headphones at these kind of prices are pretty tricky to find, but these Philips on-ear cans are good for the money. They also have a built-in microphone for taking calls and come in a variety of decent shades.

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for her under £50

1. Turn all your devices into remotes

Remote controls have, inexplicably, survived the digital revolution intact but if the seventeen remotes in the living room are making constantly upsetting the woman in your life then this Smart Zapper is a good gift.

2. Chromecast

Give the gift of streaming iPlayer, YouTube, Netflix, BT Sport, Now TV and Google Play Movies as well as whatever video you happen to have on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.

3. MOGA Pro Power Bluetooth Gaming Controller Pad

Mobile gaming is huge and it's by no means just for boys. This controller pad really ups the experience of intense racing games like Real Racing 3.

4. Tetris lamp

Then again, if she's more into retro games then this Tetris lamp will brighten up her room.

5. Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit

Is any home truly complete without some kind of karaoke solution? This one comes with a microphone and access to Lucky Voice's vast database of belt-outable hits.

Photography: Gifts for her under £50

1. Lomokino

For fans of vintage-style photography, this camera lets you create a silent movie using 35mm film - complete with manual crank.

2. Triggertrap

This neat add-on turns your smartphone into a remote trigger for a whole host of Canon compact and DSLR cameras.

3. Luxi Light Meter

Consolidation of gadgets is the name of the game, and this smartphone add-on turns your phone into an accurate light meter so there's no need to take along a separate one.

4. Leather camera strap

A decent camera strap can complete an outfit as well as keeping your gal's camera safe and secure. This leather one from Etsy is a dream.

5. Sony DSCW800 Compact Digital Camera

An actually quite good digital camera with an actually quite palatable price tag.

Phone and tablet: Gifts for her under £50

1. Robot head charger

This battery can charge most smartphones 2.5 times off one charge and look at it! It's adorable!

2. Graphite Digital Stylus

If she's a creative type, this digital stylus is one of the best looking of the stylii out there and it works with a variety of iPad apps.

3. Nokia 225 festival phone

This one is better accompanied by an actual festival ticket, but if you're buying for a woman who goes to music festivals, this is one of the best cheap PAYG phones around.

4. Bluetooth tablet keyboard/case

If she already has a tablet, this keyboard/case combo will basically turn it into a handy laptop.

5. Eton Boost bloc e6600

This portable battery is fairly small, fairly stylish and charges most smartphones three times from a single charge - that's nearly enough to keep the lady going for an entire festival.

Wearables: Gifts for her under £50

1. ION Snapcam Lite

A tiny, lightweight clip-on camera that can record HD video for up to two continuous hours.

2. Jazzy Jawbone decoration

Jazz up her Jawbone with this removable decoration that turns it from day smartband to evening bracelet.

3. Apple Watch band

Again, be completely sure she has or is about to receive an Apple Watch before you present her with this fancy new mesh strap.

4. Jawbone Up Activity Tracker

If watches and wristbands aren't her style, this discreet clip-on is a good activity tracking alternative.

5. And a necklace to keep it in

Turn the Jawbone Up Move into a stylish pendant with this holder.

Computing: Gifts for her under £50

1. An actually nice laptop case

A lot of laptop cases are uninspiring or your garden-variety dog ugly, so hunt around for a nice one instead. Try this spotty Cath Kidston affair...

2. A second actually nice laptop case option

...or this smart sleeve if their style is a bit more upmarket. It's tailored to fit a 12-inch Macbook but will be good for other laptops too.

3. Raspberry Pi starter kit

Aka the gift of knowledge. This starter kit contains everything she needs to build her own XBMC Media Player.

4. Wi-Fi extender aka the gift of Wi-Fi in their room

Now, this one will take a bit of explaining when the paper comes off - no one really wants a Wi-Fi extender as a gift. But if the Wi-Fi doesn't stretch to their bedroom and it drives them round the bend... suddenly it looks a bit more exciting, doesn't it?

5. Logitech M705 Wireless Mouse

Again, a tricky one to get right - but if you're sure that a mouse will improve the lady in question's life then this Logitech one has been voted great for all hand sizes.

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for her under £50

1. Game Of Thrones S1-4 (Blu-ray)

Nurture her inner Khaleesi with all the Game Of Thrones currently available on Blu-ray.

2. The complete Harry Potter series (Blu-ray)

All eight Harry Potter films on Blu-ray - what else are you going to do between Christmas and New Year?

3. Parks and Recreation S7 (DVD)

It's time to say goodbye to Lesley Knope and her ragtag team of Parks department employees - with the added bonus that this hasn't aired in the UK yet.

4. The Complete 30 Rock (DVD)

We can all learn a lot from Liz Lemon and her adorably shambolic personal life as we sit alone, worrying about what we'd do if we started choking on a piece of hotdog.

5. Back To The Future

With October 2015 being the year and month Doc and Marty travelled to in the second film, there'll be a lot of noise around this boxset reissue - get in on the hype. Unfortunately, this one doesn't come with an actual flux capacitor so, please, step away from the plutonium. You're stuck with 2015 until December 31st.

Kitchen: Gifts for her under £50

1. Breville BlendActive Blender

Can't afford a Nutribullet? This Breville blender is the next best thing at a fraction of the price.

2. The Perfect Drink

Fire your bartender. This electronic scale hooks up to a smartphone app to help you make perfectly crafted cocktails.

3. Playbulb

These cute colour-changing garden lights are all controlled by an app on your smartphone and powered by the sun - so no batteries or charging required.

4. Tefal Fresh Express

If she's trying to eat healthier, this advanced chopper will help her do it smarter. Slicing, coarse shredding, thin shredding, grating ain't no thing for the Fresh Express, and it's small enough to stick in a drawer when it's out of commission.

Beauty: Gifts for her under £50

1. Olay Microdemabrasion Advanced Cleansing System

Because, as everyone with two X chromosomes knows, sometimes soap and water just doesn't get your face clean enough. This battery-powered exfoliator comes with everything you need for an at-home facial.

2. Babyliss Big Hair styling brush

Tape decks, huge power ballads, shoulder pads... The '80s are back, baby, and they've brought big hair with them. This is basically a brush with a built-in hair dryer.

3. Scholl massager

It sounds like an, um, intimate product, but this massager is meant for your aches and pains, and has had rave reviews.

So you've got up to £100 to spend? Now we're cooking with gas.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for her under £100

1. Six months of Spotify

Six months of pure, uninterrupted music with no pesky ads and no Zane Lowe shouting in her ear.

2. AKG headphones

A pair of great quality over-ear headphones that fold up nice and small for when they're out of action.

3. Braven Lux

This cute Bluetooth speaker has a rechargeable battery so you can take it out and about, and it's even water resistant too.

4. Four months of Jukely

Spotify for gigs - if she's in London (or New York) and loves going to see bands play live, this subscription gig ticket service could be a godsend.

5. Crosly record player

No one's claiming this is the best quality turntable in the world so if she's an audiophile it's probably not one for her - but it's an affordable and attractive way to get in on the vinyl renaissance.

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for her under £100

1. Apple TV

If you cut her and she bleeds iOS, Apple TV is the best media streamer for her given how well it works with other Apple products.

2. Sphero Ollie

The remote controlled car of the twenty-first century, the Sphero Ollie is a little robot controlled by an app on your smartphone.

3. Some nice gaming headphones

These SteelSeries 7H headphones are particularly good for smaller heads, have a retractable microphone for gaming sessions and provide 7.1 surround sound to boot.

4. Elite ZX Spectrum recreated

If she's a child of the '80s, this ZX Spectrum recreation should come with a healthy dose of nostalgia.

5. Nintendo 3DS

For something a bit more up to date but still in budget, try the Nintendo 3DS.

Photography: Gifts for her under £100

1. Fujifilm Instax Camera

Original Polaroids may be lost to the mists of time, but this Fujifilm instant camera is the next best thing.

2. Polaroid Cube

Speaking of Polaroid - this magnetic action cam is much more the company's speed these days. It's tiny, looks good and takes full HD video.

3. Olloclip 4-in-1

A smart multi-lens system for iPhone, the Olloclip 4-in-1 gives you wide-angle, fisheye and two levels of macro for both the front- and rear-facing cameras.

4. Nikon Coolpix S3600

One of the best compacts out there for the price, this camera has anti-shake smarts. May her photos never be blurred again.

5. Canon IXUS 150

Another decent budget compact option, this one comes with a bunch of built-in filters as well as a decent 8x zoom range.

Phone and tablet: Gifts for her under £100

1. Tile

If she's forever losing her keys or purse or umbrella or favourite bag or basically anything, this Bluetooth tag can help her track it down via an app on her phone.

2. Leather bag with built-in charger

This smart leather clutch has a built-in portable charger that works with most smartphones - and you can even have it embossed with a personalised message or her initials.

3. Amazon Fire HD 6

You'll struggle to find a better tablet at this price point; Amazon's Fire HD6 has a 6-inch HD display and comes with unlimited cloud storage for all her videos, photos and music files.

4. Kate Spade iPad mini Case

Made of vegan leather (who knew that was a thing?), this is probably the nicest iPad mini case you'll get for under £100.

5. Wemo starter kit

Only chumps are still getting up to turn things like lights on and off. With this Wemo starter kit, she can start kitting her home out with Wi-Fi bulbs that can be turned on and off from her phone or tablet.

Wearables: Gifts for her under £100

1. Neatmo UV tracker

The gift of good health is priceless and, while we can't promise this will deliver it, it will warn the recipient when they've had enough sun for a day and thus increase the health of their skin.

2. Customised Apple Watch band

Instead of going with one of Apple's generic watch bands, choose one of the crowd-sourced designs already on the website or create your own using photos and images.

3. Vibease wearable vibrator

Probably quite good if you're in a long distance relationship with the lady in question, this wearable vibrator is controlled from a smartphone app. Don't let her open it in front of the parents!

4. Fitbit Charge

Focussed mainly on tracking heart rate, this stylish activity tracker also has caller ID so you can check who's calling before faffing about getting your phone out of your bag.

5. Garmin Forerunner

A good watch for runners, this helps you track your daily goals by showing the distance, pace, calories burned, lap, average or current pace and speed of your run.

Computing: Gifts for her under £100

1. 3Doodler

3D printers tend to be a little unwieldy but she can get her Penny Crayon on with this 3D printing pen which creates solid models instead of drawings.

2. Apple Magic Mouse

Yes, it's another mouse. But if she's big into Apple then this is the only real mouse-based option worth going for.

3. Apple AV multiport

Again, not the most exciting gift of all time but a handy one if you're, say, using a VPN on a MacBook to access overseas streaming services and want to watch them on the big screen.

4. Elgato Eye TV

Turns her laptop into a TV receiver which could help reduce arguments over the TV.

5. Wacom Intuos Pen and Touch

Another one for the creatives out there, this graphics pad lets you scribble and scrawl on-screen without using a mouse or trackpad.

Kitchen: Gifts for her under £100

1. iKettle

A Wi-Fi connected kettle that asks you if you'd like a cuppa when you wake up and when you get home. The future is amazing.

2. Drop Connected Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale that comes with a connected app full of recipes to make - and because it's an app, it can re-calculate amounts at a tap of the screen if you're cooking for one.

3. The Smoking Gun

That's a noirish name for something that basically adds a quick blast of smoky flavour to whatever you have lying around the kitchen.

4. Handpresso

The world's smallest, portable, espresso machine - perfect for travelling coffee addicts.

Beauty and lifestyle: Gifts for her under £100

1. Yoyo mat

A self-rolling yoga mat will save her at least eight seconds per practice.

2. José Eber Infrared Blow Dryer

A godsend for people with frizzy hair, this dryer uses infrared to tame even the wildest birds' nest into a sleek, glossy finish.

3. Remington curler

It might take a bit of getting used to, but this curler automatically rotates your hair around itself so the days of contorting yourself to curl your hair are behind you.

4. ghd IV Hair Styler MK4

The much-lauded GHD hair straightener has ceramic plates, heats up fast and has a built-in kill switch to lessen the chance of you burning the house down because you forgot to turn them off.

Either you're minted or you really really love her. Either way, let's get to making it rain.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for her under £200

1. UE Boom

One of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, the UE Boom is small enough to be discreet but it sounds massive. You can pair two together for a stereo experience, if you like. Comes in a massive range of colours!

2. Sonos Play:1

Sonos is the grand master of wireless multi-room audio streaming - which is a fancy way of saying it's dead good at playing music all over the house.

3. Gibson headphones

A pair of headphones to consider if she's a runner, since these were developed with Usain Bolt and are meant to allow for all sorts of flailing movements without falling off.

4. Sennheiser headphones

Everyone needs a decent pair of headphones and not only are these good quality, they're lightweight and good looking to boot.

5. Pure Evoke D4 Mio

This digital radio is the bees knees - as well as access to all the digital radio stations your heart desires, it has Bluetooth so you can wirelessly hook a smartphone or tablet up to it and play music or podcasts through its speakers.

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for her under £200

1. Sony PS Vita

The 3DS is good for a casual gamer but if she's a bit more serious about it then the PS Vita is the best handheld console you can buy.

2. Sphero BB8

Star Wars fans will love this BB8 replica - set to win hearts and minds in Episode VII: The Force Awakens this December.

3. Nvidia Shield Android TV

Basically an Android take on Apple TV, the Nvidia Shield Android TV has Netflix, Google Play, 4K movies and voice control.

4. Philips Hue Starter Kit

Control the lighting all around your home with your phone or tablet - and you can even change the colours and set up special scenarios to match moods.

Photography: Gifts for her under £200

1. Impossible Lab for iPhone

Turn all those photos stuck on her phone or tablet into Polaroid style pictures she can put up on the wall.

2. Samsung WB350F Smart Camera

One of the best and best-looking budget digital compacts out there.

3. Nikon Coolpix L830

A good quality bridge camera - but be warned, batteries are not included so better stock up on those as well.

4. Photography course

If she's already kitted out with photography equipment, why not buy her a place on a photography course so she can hone her skills?

5. A really nice camera bag

A gorgeous leather camera bag to keep all her kit in. You can also put other stuff in it if you like.

Phone and tablet: Gifts for her under £200

1. Motorola Moto G

A very good Android phone whose looks and functionality belie its sub-£200 pricetag.

2. Kindle Paperwhite

Basically the best ereader out there - pair it with some Amazon vouchers so she can load up on books.

3. Google Nexus 9

If you're after a decent tablet for the lady in your life, the Google Nexus 9 is your best bet. It runs pure Android so it's not quite so Amazon-centric as the cheaper Kindle Fire range.

4. Bamboo Spark

If she's a doodler, this will change her life. The Bamboo Spark is a notebook that converts handwritten notes into digital form.

5. Apple iPad mini

It might not be the newest iPad mini out there, but it's still an excellent tablet - and the best Apple tablet you're going to get for under £200.

Wearables: Gifts for her under £200

1. Jawbone Up3

The most advanced (and therefore expensive) of the Jawbone products we've suggested in this guide, the Up3 tracks your heart rate, activity and sleep more accurately than ever.

2. Skulpt

One for the gym enthusiasts out there, Skulpt actually analyses your muscles and rates their fat percentage just by holding it against your skin. That means it can help fitness buffs to understand exactly what impact their workouts are having.

3. Moto 360

One of the best looking smartwatches out there with all Android Wear's smarts baked right in.

4. Withings Activite Pop

As well as being a good-looking watch with interchangeable straps, the Activite Pop is an activity tracker that'll keep a handle on your sleep, movements and syncs that data with your phone.

5. Ringly ring

Like a sort of modern-day mood ring, Ringly can be programmed to let you in on a variety of notifications from your phone using nothing more than gentle vibrations and discreet flashes of light.

Computing: Gifts for her under £200

1. Lenovo Ideapad 100

It's not out until November so you may have to hang fire for a while, but this 14-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and weighs just 1.6kg (just slightly more than a Macbook Air) for less than £200.

2. Dell Chromebook 11

One of the best laptops at this price point, Dell's Chromebook comes with an 11-inch screen and Google's cloud-friendly OS.

3. HP Stream 11

A more stylish Windows option that won't break the bank, the Stream 11 from HP is a cheap and cheerful laptop that handles light tasks with ease.

4. Acer Chromebook 13

A slightly larger Chromebook than the Dell, but still offering 13 hours of battery life.

5. Laptop bag

Laptops aren't cheap so don't let her carry hers around in a tote bag that's liable to break at any second - a sturdy yet stylish laptop bag like this one is more likely to keep her stuff safe.

DVD & Blu-ray players: Gifts for her under £200

1. Toshiba BDX1500KB

A basic Blu-ray player - no bells or whistles like internet connectivity but it can upscale DVDs and won't break the bank.

2. Panasonic DMP-BDT370EB

This one comes with 3D capability and a handful of web apps as well as playing back in 4K.

3. Sony BDPS7200

This sony Blu-ray player has it all - 3D, Ultra HD and a huge variety of connected apps and high-resolution audio to boot.

Kitchen: Gifts for her under £200

1. Nutribullet blender

The must-have blender for 2k15, the Nutribullet tears through seeds, nuts, stalks and other associated roughage so you a) get a nutrient-rich smoothie and b) don't have to faff about with any prep. Winner.

2. Kenwood Mixer

Help her turn her Bake Off obsession into delicious baked goods.

3. Nearly a Roomba

We wouldn't normally recommend you get anyone but an actual vacuum enthusiast a hoover for Christmas, but robotic vacuum cleaners are like little pets scurrying around and doing your bidding.

4. Sage by Heston Blumenthal

This smart toaster comes with several revolutions in toast-making - a quick look function so you can just check how it's getting on without stopping the whole cycle, and 'a bit more' button which let's you top up the toasting without the danger of burning it to a cinder.

Beauty/Grooming: Gifts for her under £200

1. GHD Eclipse

The arch overlord of hair straightening, the GHD Eclipse comes packed with sensors so your hair gets the most out of every stroke - plus, its special insulating case leaves it cool to touch even after 45 minutes of hardcore straightening.

2. Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing System

According to the folk over at Clairsonic, splashing a bit of water on your face doesn't actually get it all that clean - this electronic brush supposedly uses your skin's natural elasticity to give it a deeper clean and a soothing massage at the same time.

3. Babyliss Curl Secret

Taking all the hassle out of curling your hair, this nifty curler draws your hair into its chamber, curls it, heats it until its set and then releases it leaving you nothing to do but enjoy your bouffant bob.

