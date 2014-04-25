PS4 down to £314 and Xbox one even further to £309

Tesco has put the pressure on the PS4's price once again: if you're looking to get in on the next-gen action, you can pick one up for just £314.10 until Sunday.

This is the cheapest we've seen so far and it includes a two year guarantee and free delivery to your local Tesco for you to collect. Just enter voucher code TDX-KMNT at checkout and you'll save 10% on your order.

Meanwhile, Dabs.com has the Xbox One for an eye popping £309! This is a very limited offer that's likely to sell out today

With Tesco and Dabs dropping prices this far we're on the lookout for other retailers to follow suit. Amazon, Asda, Argos…who'll be next? Our eyes are peeled.