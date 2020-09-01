With BT broadband deals going back up in price, these are the cheapest alternatives

Just last week, BT pulled out one of the best broadband deals we've seen from the brand for a while. Unfortunately, that package has now gone back up in price and although it is still strong, those looking for something more affordable should look elsewhere.

Luckily, there are plenty of cheap broadband deals out there, even when it comes to the world of fibre broadband. The likes of Plusnet, TalkTalk and Virgin are all currently offering affordable prices and big vouchers on their fibre plans.

While Virgin is the clear standout with some tremendous speeds for the price, Plusnet has the UK's cheapest fibre plan and for those who aren't lucky enough to be in one of Virgin's instalment areas, TalkTalk is a great place to be with a big Amazon voucher promo.

We've included more details on these broadband deals below:

The best cheap fibre broadband deals around:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Right now, Virgin seems to have the best fibre broadband deal by quite a way. Along with the complete lack of upfront costs, you're only paying £24 a month. That rewards you with both speeds averaging 108Mb and an Amazon voucher worth £75 - perfect to use on Amazon Prime Day!

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month + £60 Mastercard

Plusnet is the holder of the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal with this offer. It costs just £22.99 a month but gets even cheaper when the Mastercard overlay is taken into account. You're getting a £60 Mastercard which effectively knocks the cost down to £19.65 each month.

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre | 18 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £26 per month + £75 voucher

While it can't quite match Virgin for speeds or costs, TalkTalk will be an excellent offer for most due to its far greater coverage reach. It costs nothing upfront and just £26 a month - a cost which rewards you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, TalkTalk will also throw in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard.



BT's Fibre 2 broadband deal:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £31.99 + £110 reward card

While it is certainly not as good as it was last week, BT's Fibre 2 plan is still well worth considering. It provides speeds averaging 67Mb while only charging £31.99 a month. Like all of the deals above, BT includes an incentive on top - this time in the form of a £110 Mastercard.

