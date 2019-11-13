Will we see the new Xbox, Project Scarlett, at Microsoft's X019 showcase?

Xbox Project Scarlett, a whole new Xbox that many are calling the Xbox Two, is coming. That is a known fact. But some are wondering: could it be revealed sooner than expected… during Microsoft’s November Xbox X019 event?

Well, we’re pretty sure no, and here’s why.

Next big thing?

Microsoft is hosting media at a large-scale London event on November 14, a key point in the gaming calendar as Christmas wish lists are being drawn up by fans, deals events like Black Friday approach, and the top titles for the year hit shelves. It’s prime territory for information on what’s big at the moment, and a gaming company like Microsoft’s Xbox Division’s key money-making period.

Which makes it all the more unlikely that Microsoft is going to lift the lid on it’s ‘Next Big Thing’.

Microsoft has already whetted the appetite of gamers with its E3 2019 reveal of the core specs of Xbox Project Scarlett. We’ve got a good idea of how powerful it will be, its potential cloud gaming aspects, and even its first confirmed game in the shape of Halo 6.

Microsoft could potentially shoot itself in the foot revealing the Xbox Two at this point – anyone hovering around a game retail store or an online shop with a finger itching to buy an Xbox One X or Xbox One S is unlikely to do so if they’ve been blown away by the promise of a new machine just several likely months away.

With Game Pass racking up users and hardware stock to shift in the pre-Christmas rush, this is the final key period that Microsoft can coax in casual gamers on its current gen hardware, knowing that the hardcore gamer likely already has a console and will be ready for Xbox Project Scarlett on day one regardless.

And then there’s the shadow of its key competitor, Sony.

Shadow of the Colossus

Like Microsoft, it’s shown its hand for the PS5 early, giving a sneak peek at specs through key media reveals throughout the year.

Unlike Microsoft however, Sony (currently at least) has no big showcase pencilled in. So Microsoft could be showing its hand in advance – giving Sony ample time to learn from any mistakes that Microsoft may or may not make in any early Xbox Two reveal.

Remember when Sony undercut the Xbox One price with the PS4 mere moments after Microsoft’s announcements? Microsoft won’t want that to ever happen again.

History points to Sony likely revealing the PS5 in the Spring, just like it did with the PS4. It gives plenty of time to ramp up hype ahead of a winter 2020 sale date, whereas an early Xbox reveal would mean momentum in terms of a PR offensive would have to be maintained much longer.

Xbox X019 will be exciting for different reasons: hardware discounts, a final raft of (likely cross generation) Xbox One games, a fresh tease at what Xbox Scarlett may offer. It’s the end of the Xbox One era – it started with a whimper, but expect it to close with a bang.