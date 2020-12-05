Where to buy Oculus Quest 2: how to order the VR headset before it sells out

Looking for an Oculus Quest 2? You've probably noticed that the all-in-one VR headset has been selling out regularly at retailers for a little while now. The cheaper £299 / $299 / AU$479 64GB model is particularly popular, but even the higher capacity 256GB model £399 / $399 / AU$639 is in high demand at the moment.

Want to place an order now? Order the Oculus Quest 2 directly from Oculus, since it seems to have the most consistent stock available at the retail price (which makes sense). Even its delivery dates are set for later in the month, though.

You'll find there's a little wait wherever you order the Oculus Quest 2 right now, but below, we'll do our best to keep you up to date on stock in the US and the UK. In the US, Oculus has both 64GB and 256GB Quest 2 stock with an estimated delivery date of December 22 at the time of writing – while Amazon US is waiting on 64GB stock for late December. In the UK, it's harder, with the 64GB model sold out at most major retailers, and Oculus itself shipping the unit on December 31. There's stock of the 256GB model at stores like Currys and Amazon, though.

It's a good time to buy the Quest 2 – you can enjoy games like Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, which is exclusive to the all-in-one headset, as well as a growing library of favorites like Superhot VR and Beat Saber. You can also connect your headset via Oculus Link to your PC, to access games you might have on Steam or other platforms (here's how that works, according to Oculus itself).

Here's where you can order an Oculus Quest 2 right now.

Where to buy Oculus Quest 2 US

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Oculus

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset, direct from Oculus itself – with US delivery available on December 22, at the time of writing. This is a simple way to get the Quest 2 straight from the manufacturer.

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Amazon

Can you wait until late December for Oculus Quest 2 stock? If the answer is 'yes', Amazon has the cheaper 64GB VR headset open for order right now, but stock is not expected until December 20 at the time of publication.

Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB): $399 at Oculus

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a wonderful machine. It comes with its own storefront you download games from, so it's basically an entire console; which means you'll need a high storage model. With this 256GB Quest 2, you can't go wrong - though it's $100 more than the 64GB model. It's all about the kind of storage capacity you might want.

Where to buy Oculus Quest 2 UK

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): £299 at Oculus

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset – we're not really seeing big discounts over Cyber Monday, but for a best-in-class headset, this is a great purchase, though we'd recommend the higher capacity 256GB model at £399 if you can afford it. Note that Oculus takes until December 31 to deliver the 56GB unit in the UK right now.

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB): £399 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a wonderful machine. It comes with its own storefront you download games from so it's basically an entire console, which means you'll need a high storage model. With this 256GB Quest 2, you can't go wrong. With the 64GB model selling out in the UK, this might be your best bet if you don't want to wait for more stock before the end of the year.

Oculus Rift S

If stock of the Oculus Quest 2 dries up, then it's worth considering picking up an Oculus Rift S instead, which comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256GB). Still, this headset is likely to be phased out eventually, and games like Tales From Galaxy's Edge are already skipping it.

It's also worth noting that the Rift S is a PC-powered VR gaming headset and you'll need at least a mid-tier PC for the headset to work properly.

Oculus Rift S: $399 at Lenovo

There's not a discount on the Oculus Rift S at Lenovo but it's a great alternative if the Oculus Quest 2 is out of stock - and comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB). You'll still get access to the same game library, though the Rift S is wired and allows for less movement - plus you'll need at least a mid-tier PC to use it.

Oculus Rift S: £399 at Amazon

There's not a discount on the Oculus Rift S at Amazon but it's a great alternative if the Oculus Quest 2 is out of stock - and comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB). You'll still get access to the same game library, though the Rift S is wired and allows for less movement - plus you'll need at least a mid-tier PC to use it.

More Oculus Quest 2 deals

This comfortable headset has a couple of drawbacks: you need a Facebook account to use it, and VR isn't necessarily for everyone, so it's best to know whether you're likely to be hit by motion sickness before dropping all that money on a headset.

Still, if you look at our best VR games list, you'll find there's no better time to get an Oculus Quest 2.