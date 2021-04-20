We're not getting a new iPhone SE today so here's the best deals on the current one

Apple's latest launch event will be kicking into action later today and while a host of new Apple tech is on the table, the latest iteration of the popular iPhone SE is unlikely to show.

While we've outlined the reasons in depth, it essentially comes down to the fact that it is just too soon. The first iPhone SE launched in 2016 and the most recent launched just one year ago.

This would be the normal length of time for a phone release - a new launch every year - but with this device, it just doesn't add up. That's a theory supported by the complete lack of leaks or rumours which are expected in the run up to a new release.

But, it's not all bad news for those after cheap iPhone deals. Apple's now one year old iPhone SE is looking more affordable than ever. There are currently a host of excellent iPhone SE deals and we're bringing you the best of the best right here.

The best iPhone SE deals right now:

iPhone SE: at e2save | Vodafone | 24 months | £19.99 upfront | unlimited minutes and texts | 18GB data | £23 per month

This Vodafone contract is a fantastic option due to its combination of affordable bills and high data plan. To secure you pretty large 18GB of data, you only need to pay £23 a month and £19.99 upfront. When it comes to iPhone SE deals, it tends to either be lots of data or low bills - this sits comfortably in the middle.

View Deal

What's the iPhone SE like?

Apple's take on a mid-range handset, the Californian tech giant utilises its iPhone 8 blueprint and spins it into a new budget-friendly iPhone. The second iteration of the iPhone SE, 2020's version may look like an iPhone gone by, but it has all the inner workings of a flagship.

With a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone, the iPhone SE is a blessing as Apple returns to its roots of a far smaller handset than that of its more recent models, second only in the official line-up to the new iPhone 12 Mini. Thick bezelled with a single 12MP sensor, that is where the similarities to that of the iPhone 8 stop.

The aforementioned camera comes equipped with features like Portrait and Night mode shooting, as well as Depth Control. The handset is also powered by the very same chipset as the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic, meaning, for a cheap iPhone, this makes it one efficient, powerful beast.



