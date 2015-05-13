The Moto 360 2 is coming sooner than you expect

We all knew Motorola would be creating a new smartwatch to follow up the success of the Moto 360, but it looks to be arriving sooner rather than later.

A listing of a new "Motorola Android Device" has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website confirming it has gained its license for the connectivity technology and will be entering the final stages.

All we get from the listing is it will be equipped with Bluetooth 4.1, it's produced by Motorola and it'll be design model number BTMW03.

Right round

Considering the original Moto 360 appeared in a similar fashion during August last year with the device number BTMW01, we think it's likely to be the next smartwatch.

In terms of an announcement we know Google I/O is only a few weeks away taking place at the end of May.

We don't want to get too excited but the original Moto 360 broke cover at that event - maybe the second generation will make an appearance there.

What we want to see from the Moto 360 2.

Via Droid-Life