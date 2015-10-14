Swatch wants its smartwatch to replace your credit card

Swatch has entered the smartwatch world with the Swatch Bellamy but with a slight twist.

The wearable isn't your typical smartwatch because it's not connected to the internet. Rather its focused on quick payments and houses an NFC (near field communication) chip. This allows wearers to purchase items from contact-less terminals, similar to what the Apple Watch does with Apple Pay.

It's unclear whether further functionality will be added, but so far it seems like the company is content to provide a simple device.

The Swatch Bellamy is rolling out slowly and will be available in China first in January 2016 - but it's heading to the US and Switzerland at a later undisclosed date.

Pricing has yet to be announced.