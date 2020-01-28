Watch every Game of Thrones episode at half price with this Now TV deal

Now TV is here to take our January blues away - the streaming platform has added the full eight seasons of Game of Thrones to its library!

That means that all you have to do is curl up on the couch with this Now TV deal and stream the full hit TV series at half price. So you'll pay just £8.99 for two months of Entertainment.

And just in case GOT isn't your scene, this pass also gives you access to the highest-rated TV show on IMBD ever - Chernobyl - as well as Cobra, The Outsider, Watchmen and many more. Plus, you can now finally go full HD with the streaming service by adding its Now TV Boost for an extra £3.

Ready to start binge watching? Click here to go straight to Now TV's website or, if you're not sold yet, keep reading to find out more about this 2-4-1 deal. If you are ready to click subscribe, we'd urge you to do this soon as this deal ends this Friday, January 31.

Now TV Entertainment Pass| Two months | £17.98 £8.99

50% off is a pretty sweet deal but what really excites us about this offer is that Game of Thrones is back on the platform! Plus you're getting access to plenty of other amazing TV shows too, such as Modern Family, The Walking Dead, The Handmaid's Tale. The list goes on and on. View Deal

Note that once the two months are up, you'll have to pay the standard £8.99 a month for the price of the pass.