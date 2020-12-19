Virgin's fibre broadband deals come with £50 Amazon vouchers and price cuts

Virgin's latest collection of fibre broadband deals are a bit of a triple threat. Pairing together super-fast speeds, low prices and now even throwing in a tempting cash incentive.

While this combination is available across Virgin's entire M series, the one that has really caught our eye is the M100. It currently costs just £24 a month while supplying you with speeds averaging 108Mb.

That alone is a pretty impressive offer but Virgin then takes the extra step, throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher too. If the impressive 108Mb speeds don't quite cut it for you, Virgin's M200 plan jumps the speeds up to a ridiculous 213Mb for £30 a month and you still get the £50 voucher.

Below you can see both of these broadband deals in full. Or if you can't get Virgin where you live, see the next best options at the bottom of this page from the likes of BT, TalkTalk and more.

Virgin Black Friday broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can now also get a £50 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

Virgin M200 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | £30 per month | FREE activation + £50 Amazon voucher

You can go even faster on your speeds with this upgraded Virgin plan. It boosts your costs to £30 a month but also sees your speeds jump to an incredible 213Mb. That's going to mean lightning-fast game downloads, smooth internet performance even with loads of devices connected, and an easy time working from home. Just like the deal above, you're getting the £50 Amazon voucher.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



