Virgin's broadband and TV deals are offering some excellent value right now

With so many broadband deals floating around, it can be hard to find the ones offering the best value. But if you know you want TV thrown in, then Virgin looks like the obvious choice.

While Virgin doesn't have the cheapest broadband and TV deals (NowTV has that on lock), it does seem to have the most features for your money. But with a long list of different plans, which ones are the best choices?

If you're investing on a budget then Virgin's Big Bundle seems like the top choice. It comes at £33 a month, offering speeds averaging 54Mb, over 110 channels, and weekend calls.

Then for those who want to go for something bigger...Virgin's Bigger Bundle (no we're not joking) is perfect. It ups the costs to £45 a month but secures you speeds averaging 108Mb, over 220 channels including BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and inclusive weekend calls.

On top of all of that, if you get in and invest in either of these packages by 11.59 pm tonight, you'll get a free JBL speaker. You can find out more about these two Virgin broadband deals below.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation | £45 a month

If you're looking for a feature packed broadband plan and don't mind spending a bit more to get it, Virgin's Bigger Bundle will be the way to go. It gets you over 220 channels including all the Entertainment picks, BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and HD Sky channels, inclusive weekend calls, and speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation | £33 a month

The more affordable of the two options, if you don't mind a drop in the number of channels you're getting, Virgin's Big Bundle will only cost you £33. Here you're getting half the speeds and weekend calls and if you get in there by 11.59 pm tonight, you'll get a free JBL speaker.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Amazon Prime Day: prepare for the upcoming saving event

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

Today's best broadband and TV deals: