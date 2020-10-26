Upgrade your PC for less with Amazon's early Black Friday WD storage deals

If you're looking to upgrade your PC's storage, then Amazon's new early Black Friday deals will be right up your street, knocking up to 65% off various WD hard drives - for both internal and external storage.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best WD deals in your region.

During the recent Amazon Prime day deals bonanza, we saw a number of WD hard drives getting price cuts, and it looks like Amazon is continuing to offer some excellent storage deals in the run up to Black Friday.

While Amazon's page says "up to 20% off WD storage", it's actually cutting a lot more, with up to 65% off in some cases. This lets you upgrade your PC for a lot less than usual.

So, we've gathered together the best WD storage deals we've seen. These deals are live until 11:59pm on November 1, so don't miss out on these deals if you see something that takes your fancy.

WD 12TB Elements external hard drive: £200 £173 at Amazon

Save a decent £27 off this massive 12TB external hard drive. Simply plug it into your PC and thanks to its USB 3.0 connection, you'll be able to quickly move and back up files, without every having to worry about running out of space.View Deal

WD 10TB Elements external hard drive: £200 £157 at Amazon

Don't need quite as much storage space as the deal above? Then for the 10TB version, which still offers a huge amount of space, you get even more of a discount (£43 off).View Deal

WD 8TB My Book external hard drive: £240 £136 at Amazon

If 10TB is more than you'll ever need - and for many people it will be - then this 8TB external hard drive is also worth checking out, especially with a price cut of over £100!View Deal

WD Blue 500GB SATA SSD: £130 £46 at Amazon

This is one of the best storage deals we've seen, with a huge 65% saving on this speedy internal SSD. For just £46 you could give your PC a pretty major speed boost, and 500GB is plenty of space to store Windows 10, or plenty of games.View Deal

WD Blue 500GB M.2 PCIe SSD: £76 £55 at Amazon

Fancy some seriously speedy storage? This M.2 SSD can reach read speeds of 2,400 megabytes per second - much faster than any SATA SSD - and it's had a price cut. Most modern motherboards and laptops will accept this drive.View Deal

WD Blue 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD: £124 £92 at Amazon

If you want even more speed, then the 1TB version of the above has also had a price cut, with 26% knocked off before Black Friday. That lowers the price to under £100, making this a great choice for some seriously speedy (and spacious) storage.View Deal

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on WD Elements external hard drives where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.