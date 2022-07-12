Thrustmaster Prime Day gaming deals: save on flight sticks and racing wheels

If you're a racing or flight sim fan then you won't want to miss the wide array of discounts on Thrustmaster peripherals available at Amazon right now.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has slashed the prices of a range of Thrustmaster products, including flight sticks, racing wheels and even controllers. That means that, right now, you can pick up the Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 for just under £60, the ESWAP S Controller for under £100 and save over £100 on the T-GT II Racing Wheel – with plenty more discounts up for grabs. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Thrustmaster products typically cost a pretty penny so Amazon's discounts are certainly welcome, especially as there is a range of deals for varying budgets.

Today's best Thrustmaster Prime Day deals US

Racing wheels and peripherals

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248X (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC): $399.99 $358.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $41 - If you're looking to invest in a premium racing wheel to up your game ahead of the new Forza Motorsport, then the T248X is worth looking at. Although, we have seen it go for less than $300, so it may be worth holding out until Black Friday if you can wait.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248 (PS5 / PS4 / PC): $399.99 $358.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $41 - If you're looking to invest in a premium racing wheel to up your game with Gran Turismo 7, then the T248X is worth looking at. Although, we have seen it go for less than $300, so it may be worth holding out until Black Friday if you can wait.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster Open Wheel Add On (PS5, PS4, XBOX Series X/S, One, PC): $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $35 - This is a peripheral for the keen F1 fans, though bear in mind that you'll need to invest in a separate servo motor to start using this with any of your racing games. This is the cheapest we've seen the open wheel add-on go for.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T150 RS Racing Wheel (PS4, PC): $229.99 $164.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $60 - If you want something a little more affordable than the T248 then the T150 is a good alternative. Although it's not listed as a PS5 wheel, it does work with the more modern Sony hardware. Though, bear in mind that we have seen this wheel go for as low as $119.99 in the past.

Flight sticks and peripherals

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Flight Pack (PC):: $259.99 $219.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $40 - This bundle includes everything you need to up your game when it comes to flight combat games. If you're wanting to take the dive into sim games but don't want to (seriously) break the bank this is a good way to go. Though, we have seen this bundle go for more than $100 less in the past.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 for PS4 and (PC / PS4):: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $40 - If you're not looking for something as comprehensive as the FCS Flight Pack, this is an excellent entry point to Flight SIm peripherals. If you enjoy using it, expect to upgrade in the not too distant future. If you don't, well, you didn't drop $400 on a hobby that didn't take off.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition:: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $20 - The TCA Sidestick is a great first peripheral to pick up if you've been getting into Microsoft Flight Simulator. You can pick up additional add-ons, like pedals and throttle, but this is a good way to test the waters of your hobby.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition:: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $55 - If you already have a flight stick and are looking to expand your sim setup then a throttle quadrant is a good next step. This gives you find control over your plane's engines. This is the cheapest we've seen this peripheral appear on Amazon.

Today's best Thrustmaster Prime Day deals UK

Racing wheels and peripherals

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TS-XW Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC (UK): £599.99 £549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - The Thrustmaster TS-XW is one of the best premium Force Feedback racing wheels on the market right now, particularly for Xbox Series X|S owners. That's partially due to its realistic design (it's a replica of the Sparco P310 competition wheel) but mostly that's down to its detailed feedback and power. If you're serious about your racing sims then this £50 discount is not to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248 Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC (UK): £299.99 £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Amazon is offering £20 off the Thrustmaster T248 (opens in new tab) Force Feedback Racing Wheel for Xbox and PC right now, making it even more tempting for petrol heads. While the T248 isn't on our list of the best racing wheels, we do find it an easy-to-use wheel with engaging force feedback when matched with well-programmed games. But note that this isn't the quietest wheel on the market.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel: £699.99 £573.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £125 - This is the racing wheel from Thrustmaster, its top-of-the-line model. While it may be tempting to spend big on a racing peripheral, if you're dipping your toe in there are cheaper ones available in our best racing wheels guide. But, if the T-GT II is the one you want, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TM Open Wheel Add on: £119.99 £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5 - If you're serious about your F1 racing, this open wheel is a great investment (though, bear in mind that you will need to buy a servo base separately). However, we have seen this add on go down as low as £95 in the past, so you may be better waiting for the Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TH8A Shifter Add on: £169.99 £144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - Investing in your racing game setup can take your hobby gaming to a new level, but unless you're keen to buy now we've seen this shifter add-on go for as little as £70 in the past.

Flight sticks and peripherals

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 - Joystick and Throttle for PS5 / PS4 / PC: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - So, we have actually seen this Hotas set go for £10 less in the past, but if you're looking to up your game when it comes to flight combat then this is a great entry-level joystick and throttle, and this is still a substantial saving.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T16000M FCS - Joystick for PC: £59.99 £47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 - If you're a keen Elite Dangerous gamer then one of the best ways you can improve your game is by investing in a joystick. The Thrustmaster T16000M FCS is an entry-level joystick in the grand scheme of things, and we've seen it go for less in the past. But, if you want to dip your toe in the water with more in-depth flight simming this could be worth your time.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition: £499.99 £379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over £100 - Do you need an officially licensed Boeing yoke and throttle quadrant that's a 1:1 replica of the Boeing 787 airliner? Probably not. Would you like one? I can't speak for you but it would make for quite an exciting Microsoft Flight Simulator add on. We've seen this go for slightly less in the past, but a 20% discount isn't to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Hotas - Joystick and Throttle for PC: £139.99 £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - If you're serious about stepping up your flight combat game then as well as a joystick you can benefit from the extra-fine control of a throttle. This bundle gets you set up with everything you need for a game like Elite Dangerous. However, this bundle has gone as low as £80 in the past, so maybe wait until Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition: £159.99 £127.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £32 - If you're looking to up your Microsoft Flight Simulator game, this is a good sidestick and throttle quadrant setup. You can invest a lot in these peripherals, but if you're just getting into the hobby, Thrustmaster is a respected brand. However, this bundle has gone for less in the past, so consider holding off until Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition: £64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - One of the best peripherals you can buy to invest in your flight sim hobby is a sidestick, these give you much finer control of your aircraft. If you're dipping your toe into the water, this is a good place to start. This sidestick has gone for £42 in the past but this isn't a terrible price.

Controllers

Thrustmaster is certainly a notable brand when it comes to flight and racing sim peripherals. It's why I'm particularly pleased to see some of the products that have graced our best lists being discounted in Amazon's Prime Day sales.

For example, the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Hotas appears on our list of the best Microsoft Flight Simulator peripherals while the Thrustmaster T-GT II (an upgraded version of the T-GT listed on our best racing wheels list) has had a decent discount too.

But if you're wanting to wait for more sizable discounts then I advise waiting until Black Friday 2022, as we typically see huge savings across a number of flight and racing peripherals – typically more so than on Prime Day.

More Thrustmaster deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Thrustmaster flight sticks, racing wheels and controllers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals