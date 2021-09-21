This Vodafone iPhone 13 deal is easily one of the best pre-orders we've seen

Apple's iPhone 13 series is now here and if you're looking to pre-order one of the new handsets, we've got two of the best deals on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini devices.

These offers both come from the retailer Mobiles.co.uk, offering 100GB of data on the Vodafone network. Opt for the more affordable iPhone 13 mini and you'll only pay £15 upfront and £39 a month for this.

Go for the larger iPhone 13 and your costs will rise to £20 upfront and £43 a month. On both of these handsets, these are some of the cheapest offers around, especially for this much data.

On top of the strength of these tariffs alone, you'll also get a £20 voucher for Just Eat, Currys, Giftcloud or M&S by signing up through this link. First, though, have will need to enter your email and then go to the Mobiles.co.uk website and pick your deal. You'll get this voucher no matter what iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro or Pro Max deal you pick.

See these iPhone 13 deals + voucher in full:

What is the iPhone 13 like?

iPhone 13 mini:

The smallest of Apple's new handsets, the iPhone 13 mini sits at just 5.4-inches. That makes it smaller than the average smartphone with these levels of power - perfect for those put off by the size of most flagships.

It offers up Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset, a powerful dual camera set-up and a high quality display. While it has the smallest battery of the bunch at 2438mAh, falling below the average smartphone of this price, it is a small sacrifice with the phone performing highly in the key categories.

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is a lot like the iPhone 13 mini...just bigger. It's screen spans 6.1-inches and inside you'll find the same A15 Bionic chip as the mini but also, a increase in battery power at 3240mAh.

Like the iPhone 13 mini it features a dual camera set-up. This is similar to last year's camera but with a much better performance when it comes to video and low light photography.