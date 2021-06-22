This superfast broadband and TV deal from Sky currently only costs £39/pm

While its broadband and TV deals are certainly some of the most feature-packed on the market, Sky is rarely the cheapest option to go for. However, a recent offer from the popular provider makes it one of the best value options around.

Until July 2, you can get Sky's Superfast broadband + TV package for only £39 per month. While that sounds like a lot, there is a lot included in this promotion that boosts its value.

Firstly, you're getting speeds averaging 59Mb. For most large households, that should be plenty, allowing for multiple streams at the same time, as well as people working from home.

And as for the TV part, Sky includes both Freeview channels and an additional 100 channels and 500 box sets. Channel wise, this means access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Comedy, Dave Ja Vu, Comedy Central, SyFy, Movies24, Discovery, History channel and plenty more.

On the box sets side of things, there is a massive range of choice, ranging from The Good Doctor to Parks and Recreations, Chernobyl, True Blood, True Detective, The Wire, The Sopranos and a lot more.

Broadband deals: see the best prices across all brands

This Sky broadband and TV deal in full: