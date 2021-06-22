This superfast broadband and TV deal from Sky currently only costs £39/pm

While its broadband and TV deals are certainly some of the most feature-packed on the market, Sky is rarely the cheapest option to go for. However, a recent offer from the popular provider makes it one of the best value options around.
Until July 2, you can get Sky's Superfast broadband + TV package for only £39 per month. While that sounds like a lot, there is a lot included in this promotion that boosts its value.
Firstly, you're getting speeds averaging 59Mb. For most large households, that should be plenty, allowing for multiple streams at the same time, as well as people working from home.
And as for the TV part, Sky includes both Freeview channels and an additional 100 channels and 500 box sets. Channel wise, this means access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Comedy, Dave Ja Vu, Comedy Central, SyFy, Movies24, Discovery, History channel and plenty more.
On the box sets side of things, there is a massive range of choice, ranging from The Good Doctor to Parks and Recreations, Chernobyl, True Blood, True Detective, The Wire, The Sopranos and a lot more.
This Sky broadband and TV deal in full:
Sky Superfast broadband + TV | 18 months | £29.95 set-up fee | 59Mb avg speed | £39 per month
This is a fantastic broadband and TV deal for anyone who wants faster speeds and a strong wealth of channels. Along with speeds averaging 59Mb (plenty for a large household), you'll get Freeview, over 100 channels and over 500 box sets. That includes access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, National Geographic, Eurosport and box sets like Parks and Recreations, True Blood, Chernobyl, Mare of Easttown and the Friends Reunion. All of that comes in at a price of just £39 per month.
