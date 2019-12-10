This Ring Doorbell 2 and Chime bundle is now cheaper than the doorbell alone

Ring might be owned by Amazon, but Argos is the retailer offering the best deal on the Ring Doorbell 2 right now.

This exclusive bundle includes the Ring Video Doorbell 2, plus the Chime extender that lets you receive alerts from the doorbell anywhere in your home, all for a startlingly low price of £124. For comparison, both Amazon and Argos are charging £179 for the doorbell alone right now. If you want the Chime too, it'll cost an extra £29 on top.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £208 £124 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle gives you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it. The doorbell alone costs £55 more at Amazon, so this is a truly exceptional deal, and might not last much longer.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime are totally wireless, which makes them incredibly easy to set up; just stick them in place, and connect them both using the Ring app. There's also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offering full voice control.

The doorbell's motion detection is excellent, and initiates video recording whenever it spots someone coming close. Meanwhile, the Chime lets you hear when someone rings the bell, without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. Together, they're a brilliant set for protecting your home, and a remarkable deal in this bundle.