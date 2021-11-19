This OnePlus deal is the only great Black Friday phone discount we've seen so far

If we're being honest, the Black Friday phone deals are often pretty rubbish - you might see something like £200 off a phone, but if it's a device that's normally £1,000, you're still having to pay loads for an overpriced mobile.
That's not the case for a new early Black Friday deal that affects certain OnePlus phones though, because it brings 2020's OnePlus 8 Pro down from a mighty original asking price of nearly £900, down to a much more affordable £400 - that's £500 off.
It's worth noting the OnePlus 8 Pro is often on sale now, for example before this deal went live it was down to £759, but this is still a remarkably great discount for a phone that is only a year and a bit old.
Not in the UK? Scroll down for OnePlus phone deals in your region.
Today's best OnePlus 8 Pro Black Friday deal
OnePlus 8 Pro | 12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£899 £399 at Amazon (save £500)
Wow - that's over half off OnePlus' top-end 2020 smartphone. Sure it's not the newest phone from the company, but it's powerful and good-looking enough to ignore that fact, especially at this super-low price.
The OnePlus 8 Pro was a powerful premium phone launched in mid 2020.
The device has a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, 125 megapixels in camera power between its four rear and one front-facing snappers, a 6.78-inch QHD screen and wireless charging.
We gave the device four and a half stars in our review, as we loved the display, the processing power and wireless charging speeds, but marked it down for its big rear camera bump, a relative lack of storage space compared to its predecessor, and... its high price.
Well, that latter point doesn't matter any more does it? This device will lap nearly any other £400 phone you can buy right now.
If, for whatever reason, you don't want the OnePlus 8 Pro, a few other phones from the company are also on sale. The discounts aren't quite as good, but it's worth a look anyway.
OnePlus Nord | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£379 £279 at Amazon (save £100)
OnePlus' original Nord is over a year old though, but it's still a powerful low-cost phone with a good-looking display and fair camera capabilities. A faster and more spacious version is also on offer which you can see here:
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£469 £329 at Amazon (save £140)
OnePlus 8T | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£549 £349 at Amazon (save £200)
There's a reasonable £200 off OnePlus' last main-series mid-ranger - bear in mind no OnePlus 9T was made this year. There's also money off the 12GB / 256GB version but it's such a rubbish discount that you should ignore it.
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£489 £449 at Amazon (save £40)
OnePlus 9 | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£629 £479 at Amazon (save £150)
Both storage configurations of OnePlus' latest phone have £150 off, which is a fairly big, but not quite huge, discount on these otherwise-expensive smartphones.
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£729 £579 at Amazon (save £150)
OnePlus 9 Pro | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£829 £629 at Amazon (save £200)
The OnePlus 9 Pro is so expensive that £200 off barely makes a dent in its price, but if you were planning to pick it up anyway, this deal will save you a fair amount of cash.
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£929 £729 at Amazon (save £200)
