This Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II bundle is Black Friday's best camera deal so far

Looking for a beginner-friendly camera this Black Friday with a couple of lenses to get you started? It'll be hard to beat the value offered by this Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II bundle, which gives you the Micro Four Thirds camera and two lenses for just £399.

That's a 37% saving on the bundle's usual cost and represents great value, even though the OM-D E-M10 Mark II has since been succeeded.

We've long been huge fans of the OM-D E-M10 series, which offer a travel-friendly combination of compact form, an electronic viewfinder, in-body image stabilization and a great range of Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Another bonus of the E-M10 Mark II are its large dials and controls, which make it a great camera to learn on. The two lenses this bundle comes with, a 14-42mm and 40-150mm zoom, complement each other well too, and together cover the focal lengths you'll need in most shooting situations.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm and 40-150mm lenses: £629.99 £399 at Amazon

A superb deal on this beginner-friendly mirrorless camera with two lenses. The E-M10 Mark II combines a travel-friendly form factor with in-body image stabilization and an excellent EVF.

This Mark II model has since been succeeded by the E-M10 Mark III, though that camera wasn't a huge leap forward from this one – in fact, it has the same 16MP sensor, five-axis image stabilization and 2.36-million dot OLED viewfinder as its predecessor.

It also costs considerably more than this deal for just the camera body only, so if you're just starting out it often makes sense to go for the slightly older body and invest the savings in glass.

We might still be a few days away from the official start of Black Friday, but for beginners who are starting from scratch and looking to step up from their smartphone, it's hard to imagine a better value deal than appearing during the shopping bonanza.