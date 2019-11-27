This is the cheapest GoPro deal this Black Friday: just £130 while stocks last

The Argos Black Friday sale is in full swing, and includes this year's best GoPro deal: the GoPro Hero 7 White White for just £129.99.

The Hero 7 White is a few years old, but it's a brilliant entry-level action camera. It shoots 1080p footage at 60fps with a wide field of view, and can capture 10MP stills in bursts of up to 15fps. There's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to link to your phone or computer, and its build quality is outstanding.

GoPro Hero 7 White: £149.99 £129.99 at Argos

The Hero 7 White was already extremely affordable for a GoPro with a touchscreen, and Argos has knocked a further £20 off for good measure. It's a great entry-level action camera, able to record 1080p at 60fps, and it's built like a tank. Provided you don't need 4K, it's a real winner.

If you want 4K footage you should take a look at the GoPro Hero 7 Black, but the Hero 7 White is a perfect first action camera, whether you're buying it for yourself or as a Christmas present.

At this price, stocks might not last until Black Friday itself, let alone through the weekend, so grab it from Argos now while you can.

