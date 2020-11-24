This is the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal we've seen: Razer Blade Pro 17 gets £700 off

Ebuyer has knocked a huge £700 off the excellent Razer Blade Pro 17, which means we may have seen the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal before Black Friday even comes around! (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Razer Blade Pro 17 deals in your region.)

The Razer Blade Pro 17 comes with some absolutely brilliant specs, including a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The screen is a 17.3-inch 1080p display with an incredibly fast 300Hz refresh rate, and powering it all is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, which can handle pretty much any modern game at high settings in 1080p.

Usually going for £2,299, it's now £1,599.98. That's still expensive, but it's a huge saving, and you're getting one of the best gaming laptops in the world.

The fact that we're seeing such a good deal mere days before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off shows how keen retailers are this year to tempt customers with early deals. If it results in amazing deals like this, then we're certainly not complaining!

Razer makes some incredible gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade Pro 17 really is a stunning device. It's usually priced well out of people's budgets, so to see it get a £700 price cut to something a bit more reasonable makes us very happy indeed.

