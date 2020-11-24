This iPhone SE deal leads the Black Friday sales with costs of just £21 a month

While everyone's out there celebrating the fancy (and expensive) iPhone 12, the financially savvy will be well aware of the fact that the iPhone SE is where the Black Friday bargains are really going to be.

And while we've already seen a number of big price drops on iPhone SE deals, a recent offer from Affordable Mobiles tops the lot. At just £21 a month and £39.99 upfront (when you use our exclusive code TR30), this comes well below the competition.

In fact, without signing up for a 36 month contract, you won't be able to get an iPhone SE any cheaper right now. And despite those lower prices, Affordable Mobiles is offering 15GB of data on the O2 network with this deal.

You can find out more about this Black Friday iPhone deal below and while we've still got a few more days to see, we find it hard to imagine something much cheaper is going to come along.

This Black Friday iPhone SE deal in full:

What's the iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE (2020) is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 12 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't something to snub, though. The iPhone SE's camera functionality includes Portrait Mode – a feature only seen in the 'Plus' variant of the iPhone 8 – as well as Depth Control. Many will also be pleased for the resurgence of the 'Home' button, including Touch ID. If you've tried to unlock using Face ID in the dark, you'll understand why many mourned the use of a fingerprint to unlock their phone...

Up until the recent launch of iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone SE also had the unique selling point of being the smallest available iPhone on the market, showcasing a 4.7-inch display. Even with the aforementioned launch, it still sits as the most affordable handset in Apple's current line-up.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Read our full iPhone SE review