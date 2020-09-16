This exclusive code saves you £30 on an already bargain iPhone SE deal on EE

The iPhone SE is the Apple device for those on a budget. Unlike Apple's other devices, iPhone SE deals focus fully on low prices and we've got an exclusive code for you to bring the costs down even further.

Through the retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can save £30 on your order by using the code TR30. While this can be used on any of the EE phone deals from the retailer, there's a specific iPhone SE plan it works perfectly with.

On a monthly basis, this deal costs £21. After you apply the code, your upfront costs come in at £39.99. For that price, you're getting 4GB of data on the EE network - enough for a month of light streaming, social media and general phone usage.

You can find out more about this iPhone deal below.

iPhone SE: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £39.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month

The iPhone SE is already affordable but this code helps bring it down even more. With the code, you're paying just £39.99 - a £30 saving. Next to that, your monthly bills come in at £21. Those together land you a healthy 4GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.View Deal

What's the Apple iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Read our full iPhone SE review