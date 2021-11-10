This Black Friday gaming laptop deal cuts £200 off the Asus TUF Dash F15

Box currently has amazing early Black Friday deals, like this £200 discount on one of the best gaming laptops on the market; the Asus TUF Dash F15.

The Asus TUF Dash F15 comes with cutting-edge gaming technology, like the powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and the 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD, and a 15.6-inch HD 144Hz display. The TUF Dash 15 normally sells for £1,399.97, but Box has reduced the price by £200 to £1,199.97 .

Cheapest Asus TUF Dash F15 deal

Asus TUF DASH F15 Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Nvidia RTX 3070: £1,399.97 £1,199.97 at Box

You don’t want to miss this great £200 price cut for one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch HD 144Hz display. To sweeten the deal, you’ll get the critically-acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game free with this purchase.

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is one of the few gaming laptops that offers strong gaming performance while still being affordable. With its original price, you were getting a gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 for under £1,400, which is an amazing deal within itself, but now with this £200 discount, you’re getting a tremendous amount of power for under £1,200; you cannot miss out on this deal!

Not only does the TUF Dash F15 offer great gaming performance, but it also comes with long battery life (for a gaming laptop, at least), as well as a relatively thin and light design. Plus, it includes a variety of ports like three USB ports, a DisplayPort, and a Thunderbolt port. On top of that, Asus has made the TUF Dash F15 easily upgradeable, so you can upgrade the SSDs in the laptop without much hassle.

