These Vodafone and Virgin broadband deals blow everything else out the water

If you've been looking to make the upgrade to fibre, getting your hands on some impressive speeds, now is a great time to do so with both Vodafone and Virgin offering some excellent plans.
These two broadband deals combine affordable bills, fast speeds and large cash incentives for some overall impressive value. However, Vodafone gets the edge as the slightly better option.
Not only is that due to its higher availability across the UK, it's also thanks to its low costs of just £22 a month on its Superfast 2 plan. That price gets you speeds averaging 63Mb and a £75 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S.
And if you need something faster, that's where Virgin steps in. Offering average speeds of 108Mb, you'll be able to game, stream and work from home with no concerns. This plan costs an increased £24 a month but still gets you a £75 Amazon voucher.
These two fibre broadband deals in full:
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Currently this stands out as the best fibre internet plan available in the UK. It only costs £22 a month but gets you speeds averaging 63Mb. That's plenty for a large household with connected smart gadgets and a few people working from home. Plus, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.
View Deal
Virgin M100: 18 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Need something faster? Don't mind paying slightly more for it? This M100 plan from Virgin is a great choice. It costs £24 a month while getting speeds averaging 108Mb. Like the option above, also get a £75 Amazon voucher.
View Deal
Read more:
- TechRadar's full guide to today's best broadband deals
- Want to try something different? How about 4G home broadband?
- Got a need for speed? Use our very own broadband speed test