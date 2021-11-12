These prebuilt gaming PCs are the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far

It was always unlikely that any of the best graphics cards would appear in this year's Black Friday deals, but Ebuyer has come through with a fantastic alternative – why not buy a whole new gaming PC for a steal instead?

This will obviously be more advantageous if you need a completely new system or are new to the world of PC gaming, but these AlphaSync Diamond gaming desktops are a fantastic price thanks to some early Black Friday discounts that will save you up to £249.99 (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

With the ongoing silicon shortage, many tech manufacturers are struggling to meet supply demands for components, which has washed most folks plans to build their own PC from scratch down the drain, and with so many people jumping onto the PC gaming bandwagon these days, there are a lot of dodgy deals out there.

You won't be compromising on quality for these AlphaSync Diamond gaming desktops either, as they all have incredible hardware powering them, such as AMD Ryzen processors, the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, Corsair Vengence RAM and a mountain of storage to save all of your games. It helps that it all comes bundled into a stylish Corsair RGB case too, which will look ideal on a desk in any gamers room.

Whether you're buying for yourself or a loved one, any of these PCs are a fantastic deal, with a good range of specifications to suit your needs, so if you just want something to power less demanding indie titles you don't need to pay the same price as someone looking to play something like Red Dead Redemption 2 at 4K.

We can't imagine there are mountains of stock for these desktops, so if you want to beat the rush and have a sweet gaming PC in time for Christmas, act quickly to avoid disappointment.

Today's best AlphaSync gaming PC Black Friday deals

AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060: £1,099.98 AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060: £1,099.98 £959.99 at Ebuyer

This budget gaming PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 500GB SSD, all for less than a grand. Even though it's affordable, you can play just about anything with these specs, making it a great first PC or upgrade from outdated hardware.

AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060: £1,249.98 Huge savings AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060: £1,249.98 £1,049.99 at Ebuyer

Need a little extra juice? This has similar components as the above configuration, only your processor is upgraded to a more powerful Ryzen 7 3700X and that hardrive is bumped up to 2TB to store more of your game library.

AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060Ti: £1,399.98 AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3060Ti: £1,399.98 £1,149.99 at Ebuyer

The best deal of the bunch, you get an RTX 3060Ti graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB HDD and a 500GB SSD with £250 knocked off the asking price. If you wanted to start streaming on YouTube or Twitch on a budget, this is one of the better builds to do so.



AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3070: £1,399.98 AlphaSync Diamond RTX 3070: £1,399.98 £1,299.99 at Ebuyer

If you want to run games at 4K with a high framerate then this build is equipped with an RTX 3070. It drops that hardrive back down to 1TB, but we feel that's a fair deal considering the boost to graphics you'd be getting.

AlphaSync Pure Base RTX 3080: £2,400.03 AlphaSync Pure Base RTX 3080: £2,400.03 £2,199.99 at Ebuyer

If you need some serious power then look no further than this Pure Base gaming PC, equipped with an RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and an Intel i7-10700K processor. With £200 saved, you could upgrade your monitor to display all those frames you'd be getting!

