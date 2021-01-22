These iPhone 12 deals are the perfect alternative to the new Samsung S21

Samsung and Apple are the Batman and Joker of the phone world - the two biggest names, constantly in competition for the top spot. So if you've been considering pre-ordering the new Samsung S21, it's worth looking at how the iPhone 12 lines up.

Both handsets are the latest options from the two brands, offering very similar price tags and overall, pretty similar specs across the board. But with iPhone 12 deals being a few months older, are they cheaper than the newly released S21?

Thanks to Apple's impeccable resale value and determination to not waver to price drops, the iPhone 12 is still roughly the same price as the new Samsung Galaxy S21 deals making them the perfect competition.

With that in mind, below we've picked out the best contracts on the two handsets for you to compare. It is worth keeping in mind that the S21 deals below do come with free headphones and a Smart Tag as they're pre-order deals.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

The best iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £39 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £42pm

This stands out as the best iPhone 12 deal around right now. For just £42 a month and £39 upfront, this tariff secures you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan on the Three network. That's a price that puts this below the majority of other big data iPhone 12 deals.View Deal

iPhone 12 : at Fonehouse | EE | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £49 upfront | £47/pm

Prefer something on the EE network? This deal secures you 100GB of data at a price of just £47 a month and £49 upfront. Yes, it's less data than the above for a higher cost but EE - the UK's fastest network - has a tendency to drive costs up. By the standards of this pricier network, this is a bargain.

View Deal

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39 per month

This offer is arguably the best deal that's appeared for the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the pre-order period. It gets you 100GB of data for just £99 upfront and £39 a month. And because it's still in pre-orders, this deal also secures you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and a Smart Tag tracker.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £44pm

Like the iPhone 12 above, going for EE is a more costly endeavour. However, you're not actually having to spend a whole lot more overall. This plan comes with no upfront costs and just £44 a month while securing you 100GB of data on EE. Like the deal above, you're getting the free headphones and smart tracker.View Deal

What are the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S21:



The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three new handsets from Samsung. While it isn't quite as impressive as either the S21 Plus or the Ultra, it stands out as the best option of the three because of that lower cost.

It comes with the same advanced 5G features as both the S21 Plus and Ultra, uses a Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display and features Samsung's new and incredibly powerful Exynos 2100 processor.

That processor improvement doesn't just aid in the power of the handset itself but improves the camera performance, the UI, and performance in gaming and other intensive tasks.

While the device makes significant improvements, it has maintained the same battery capacity, is the same size at 6.2-inches, and uses a slightly lower quality display compared to the S20.