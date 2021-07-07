These cheap iPhone SE deals from Carphone Warehouse come with free Airpods

The iPhone SE is Apple's one and only budget handset and because of that, it is rare to see any real promotions appear. However, Carphone Warehouse is currently offering a pretty great package for this cheap Apple device.

Across three iPhone SE deals, Carphone Warehouse is including a free pair of Apple's 2nd gen AirPods. Despite this free gift, these are very affordable tariffs that all come with large data plans.

The cheapest of the three comes in at only £24.99 a month and £49 upfront. Despite that, you're securing 20GB of data which, for a lot of people, is actually plenty even with a fair bit of streaming and downloading.

For an additional £1 a month you can jump that data cap up to 50GB or for £2 a month more, you can go all the way up to unlimited data. With this blend of data, affordability and the free gifts, these are some of the best iPhone SE contracts around right now.

These iPhone SE deal in full:

iPhone SE deals: how good's the phone?

Apple's take on a mid-range handset, the Californian tech giant utilises its iPhone 8 blueprint and spins it into a new budget-friendly iPhone. The second iteration of the iPhone SE, 2020's version may look like an iPhone gone by, but it has all the inner workings of a flagship.

With a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone, the iPhone SE is a blessing as Apple returns to its roots of a far smaller handset than that of its more recent models, second only in the official line-up to the new iPhone 12 mini. Thick bezelled with a single 12MP sensor, that is where the similarities to that of the iPhone 8 stop.

The aforementioned camera comes equipped with features like Portrait and Night mode shooting, as well as Depth Control. The handset is also powered by the very same chipset as the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic, meaning, for a cheap iPhone, this makes it one efficient, powerful beast.

Read our iPhone SE review in full