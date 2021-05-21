These budget wireless earbuds are just £22 thanks to this excellent deal

If you're looking for some cheap wireless earbuds, then this excellent Amazon deal on the Enacfire E90 is well worth checking out.

Usually £34.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the true wireless earbuds to just £21.99, saving you £13 and making the Enacfire E90 among the cheapest true wireless earbuds we've seen (that still sound good, that is).

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Enacfire E90 prices in your region.

Today's best budget wireless earbuds deal

Enacfire E90 wireless earbuds: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Save £13 – The Enacfire E90 are among the best budget wireless earbuds we've tested, and they're now unbelievably cheap thanks to this deal. For your money you're getting a 48-hour combined battery life, aptX support, and cVc noise cancellation for your phone calls.View Deal

The Enacfire E90 may be cheap, but they're also among the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Enacfire is a name that crops up regularly on Amazon, and we’ve often felt tempted to take the plunge and buy a pair – and once we did, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality on offer.

Despite their low price, these high-spec earbuds boast cVc noise cancellation for phone calls, Qualcomm aptX support, and a long battery life.

In terms of audio quality, the Enacfire E90 can be a touch heavy on the bass with some tracks (which some users will love), though generally the sound is pretty well-balanced.

These earbuds won't be the best-sounding in the world, but if you need some cheap backup buds, or you want to try true wireless earbuds without committing to a high price, this deal is well worth snapping up.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up soon, set to land sometime in June, with the exact date still to be confirmed. While we don't think the Enacfire E90 will drop much further in price, it's possible that the pricier earbuds you've had your eye on will.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Enacfire E90 prices in your region below: