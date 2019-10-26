These BT Broadband deals offer up to £110 back when you sign up now

We're getting ourselves prepared for the torrent of discounts and freebies that will be on offer around Black Friday (officially five weeks to go!), but BT isn't keeping us waiting around with its latest broadband deals.

Competing with some of the very best broadband deals currently available in the UK, it has rewards on the table whether you want ADSL, fibre or even an all-encompassing broadband and TV deal. So that means a pre-paid Mastercard loaded with cash - up to £110 - that you can spend online or in store on pretty much anything you wish.

One of the things we like most about BT's internet offers is that they offer a little bit more than most other ISPs can manage. Yes, there's those Reward Cards of course. But BT's main Superfast Fibre plan, for example, goes straight in with average speeds of 50Mb for less than £30 per month. That represents downloads a good 2MB per second faster than most companies' entry-level fibre, and should mean seamless streaming, too. Plus, there's a £80 Reward Card by way of an extra bonus.

To compare and contrast BT's various broadband deals, cast your eyes downwards. We're told that they'll be around all week (until next Thursday), so no immediate hurry to grab these but well worth striking now if you just want your broadband sorted this weekend.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 Reward Card

While BT is consistently one of the best value broadband providers out there, these hefty pre-paid Mastercards make them even better. The one off-putting thing may be the length of the contract, as these keep you hooked in for the next two years. Mind you, at this price, who's complaining?!

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 Reward Card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also alas, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to less than £36 a month after the £110 reward card.

View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £80 Reward Card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport and a £100 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £39.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - but it feels like a worthwhile price for this many features.

View Deal

BT Broadband | 24 months | Avg. speed 10Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 upfront | £24.99pm + £60 BT reward card

We understand why people tend to gravitate to BT Broadband deals - BT remains a trusted name and is the ISP you'll see most in UK homes. £24.99 per month is more than some other providers charge but you do get a pre-paid Mastercard to sweeten the deal. Plus the inclusion of unlimited UK weekend calls is generous, too.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's best BT broadband deals