These bargain iPhone 12 and 12 Mini deals come with monthly costs of just £29/pm

As the latest big phone launch, we fully expected to see iPhone 12 deals sit defiantly at their high price point all through Black Friday. And yet, a few retailers have managed to carve out some pretty impressive discounts.

One of the best options comes from Mobile Phones Direct who have managed to pull out a 100GB of data O2 plan on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini deals while only charging £29 a month for both handsets.

Obviously, to get that low you do have to spend a fair bit upfront with the iPhone 12 Mini costing £199.99 and the 12 at £289.99. And yet, that still puts these deals at a far lower price than the competition.

Most offers with bills this low sit right up in the £300+ region while offering a lot less data, often on less favourable networks. So if you've got your eyes set on the iPhone 12 range this year, these look to be the cheapest options we've seen. And if you trade in your old phone, those upfront costs actually seem really quite reasonable.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what are the best prices out there?

This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal in full:

iPhone 12 Mini: at Mobile Phones Direct | £199.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

The cheapest of the four iPhone 12 handsets, the iPhone 12 Mini is the best bet for those on more of a budget. Yes, you do have to pay £199.99 upfront but then after that you're left paying just £29 a month. For that price, you're getting 100GB of data on the O2 network.View Deal

iPhone 12: at Mobile Phones Direct | £289.99 upfront| 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

The upgrade to the iPhone 12 with this deal actually isn't that much. You're keeping those same £29 a month bills and the same 100GB of data on O2, you just have to pay an extra £90 upfront. Costing £289.99 at the start, this is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals out there by quite a way.

View Deal

What are the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini like?

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.



iPhone 12 Mini:



In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 Mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 Mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.