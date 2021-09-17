These are the top five iPhone 13 deals you can pre-order right now

The day has arrived! All four of Apple's new iPhone 13 devices are officially available to pre-order from a massive range of retailers in the UK, all of which are fighting to offer you the best price.

Luckily, we're here to help narrow down your choices. We've been working our way through all of the new iPhone 13 deals, picking out the best pre-orders on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max to bring you a top pick selection.

Obviously, for those on a tighter budget or who simply prefer their smaller smartphones, the iPhone 13 mini will be the obvious pick here. It's smaller but just as powerful as the other iPhone 13 devices.

The iPhone 12 sits in the middle, combining affordability and specs for a well-rounded package, and for those with a bit more budget, both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer the best performance we've ever seen from Apple.

1. The best overall iPhone 13 deal

2. Score an affordable iPhone 12 with this deal

iPhone 13: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £33 per month

Sky Mobile is offering the cheapest prices out there for the iPhone 13. You can pay as little as £33 a month for the device, and while that only gets you 3GB of data, you can boost your data cap for only a small price. You are tied in for 36 months, though, with the option of changing devices after the second year.

3. The best iPhone 13 on the EE network

iPhone 13: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £59 upfront (with code TR20OFF) | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £47/pm

As both the UK's fastest and most popular network, EE is going to be an option a lot of people gravitate to. If you're amongst that group, this is one of the best deals to go for. It costs £59 upfront with the code TR20OFF and then £47 a month. That price secures you 100GB of data on a normally much pricier network.

4. The best iPhone 13 Pro deal

iPhone 13 Pro: at Mobile Phones Direct | £29.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £55/pm

This is a fantastic deal on the larger and slightly more expensive iPhone 13 Pro. It gets you 100GB of data on the Three network while only charging £29.99 upfront and £55 a month. For that price, you'll struggle to find a better amount of data without going all in on the upfront costs.

5. The best iPhone 13 mini deal

iPhone 13 mini: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £15 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39 a month

If you've got your eyes set on the smaller, more affordable iPhone 13 mini, this deal from Mobiles.co.uk will be a great way to go. It only costs £15 upfront, and then your monthly bills follow up at £39. For that price, you'll get 100GB of data which matches a lot of the other deals on this list, just at a lower price.

