There are some mega Samsung phone deals in the wake of the S21 launch

Not prepared to fork out for Samsung's latest flagship handset? Unveiled just last week, the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy S21 models are here - but they'll set you back a pretty penny.

Still, if the Galaxy Unpacked event has got you tempted by the sleek Android interface captured in a Samsung device, Mobiles.co.uk is doing you a solid with Samsung phone deals a plenty.

A £20 price cut across upfront costs on the Galaxy A Series handsets - geared as Samsung's mid-range smartphones - get intriguing, flagship features for even less.

To claim the saving, all you have to do is quote the discount code SAMSUNG20 at the checkout on eligible contract handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy A71 where its upfront cost of £25 is brought down to just a fiver, bagging you 30GB of data for £26 a month.

Also available on the A51, A41, and A42 5G, check out the full tariff details on these phone deals below.

Unwrap Mobiles.co.uk's latest Samsung phone deals: