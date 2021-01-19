There are some mega Samsung phone deals in the wake of the S21 launch

Not prepared to fork out for Samsung's latest flagship handset? Unveiled just last week, the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy S21 models are here - but they'll set you back a pretty penny.
Still, if the Galaxy Unpacked event has got you tempted by the sleek Android interface captured in a Samsung device, Mobiles.co.uk is doing you a solid with Samsung phone deals a plenty.
A £20 price cut across upfront costs on the Galaxy A Series handsets - geared as Samsung's mid-range smartphones - get intriguing, flagship features for even less.
To claim the saving, all you have to do is quote the discount code SAMSUNG20 at the checkout on eligible contract handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy A71 where its upfront cost of £25 is brought down to just a fiver, bagging you 30GB of data for £26 a month.
Also available on the A51, A41, and A42 5G, check out the full tariff details on these phone deals below.
Unwrap Mobiles.co.uk's latest Samsung phone deals:
Samsung Galaxy A71: Vodafone | £5 upfront (use code code SAMSUNG20) | 30GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
Whilst it may be a part of Samsung's mid-range series of handsets, the extensive features on the Samsung Galaxy A71 says anything but. With a quad camera set-up on its rear, take exceptional snaps with this smartphone. You can also enjoy its 6.7-inch Full HD+ display and reliable 4500mAh battery cell.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A51: Vodafone | £40 upfront (use code SAMSUNG20)| 2GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £17pm
Want a bigger screen from your mid-range handset? Samsung's A-series is here to tick all your boxes with one of its handsets. For those who enjoy watching films and TV on the go, the Samsung Galaxy A51 boasts a flashy 6.4-inch display. It also comes with premium feeling features like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and four camera package.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A41: Vodafone | £19.99 upfront (use code SAMSUNG20) | 2GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £17pm
Plucked from Samsung's mid-range line-up, get a solid saving with this Mobiles.co.uk sale and enjoy an affordable monthly outgoing with this trusty handset. Offering a stunning 6.1-inch display, game and stream to your heart's content with a hefty 3500mAH to boot.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: Vodafone | £30 upfront (use code SAMSUNG20) | 18GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
Enjoy the speed of 5G connection with Samsung's mid-range, 5G-equipped handset, the Galaxy A42 5G and also benefit from it's luxuy 6.6-inch display for a truly stream-worthy experience. It also boasts a whopper of a battery cell - 5000mAh, and can utilise wireless charging, too.
View Deal
- See all of today's best mobile phone deals
- Already got the perfect handset? We have a ton of SIM-only deals, too
- For the Apple fans, check out our best iPhone deals currently available