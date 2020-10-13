The world's best cheap smartphone just got even cheaper with this Moto G8 deal

It's the kind of offer that Prime Day deals 2020 were made for. A lovely little discount on the number one entry on our definitive best budget smartphones guide.

Say hello to the Moto G8. It's one of those seemingly magical tech devices that melds great value with actually being good! Four-and-a-half stars out of five good, in fact, according to our expert review.

And now that goodness can be yours (if you're an Amazon Prime member) for £139, which is down 23% on its RRP of £180. That excellent price gets you a mobile with an epic battery life, decent performance through its 4GB of RAM, and a bright and breezy 6.4-inch display. A real tempter, if you're just not bothered about the Samsungs and iPhone deals of this world.

Moto G8: at Amazon | SIM-free | £160 £139

Amazon had already knocked this bargain hunter's companion down to £160, but now it's gone even further for Prime Day. Getting a phone this good for less than £150 is really sensational value - remember, this handset was only released in March!

As we say, the Moto G8 follows up the reputation of previous models by heading TechRadar's cheap phone leaderboard. It has its nose ahead of the likes of the Oppo A5 and Huawei P Smart, which are also well worth checking out.

