The UK's cheapest OLED TV just got cheaper – but not for long

The new Philips OLED 705 has just been given a time-limited discount – bringing the entry-level OLED TV's price tag to just £899. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for TV deals in your region below.)

The launch price of the 705 was previously £979 at a 55-inch size, which was already a startlingly low amount for a brand-new OLED TV. Despite the low price and £80 discount, too, you're getting Philips' high-spec P5 chip with AI processing, and excellent HDR support across the board.

The discount is ostensibly to celebrate the upcoming Euros final, with the 'Come-on England £899' offer only lasting for a few days – until Tuesday 13 July. If you take advantage of the OLED TV deal fast, of course, you could have it delivered and set up in time for the final on this coming Sunday – though even those who aren't following the football will benefit from OLED's particular picture charms (deep blacks, bright highlights, and the like).

Philips 55OLED705: £979 £899 at AO.com

This budget OLED has been given a neat £80 discount shortly after launching, and comes with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. With 50W 2.1 channel speakers, it should pack a good punch in the audio department too.

With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic HDR standards, you're getting all the format support you need for a knockout movie night – especially with Philips' proprietary Ambilight technology, which throws onscreen colors into the wall behind your television for an immersive, ambient glow.

You are only getting three-sided Ambilight, though, compared to the four-sided Ambilight found on the rest of Philips' OLED and Mini LED TVs this year.

Unlike some entry-point OLEDs, the 705 will pack in a capable audio output of 50W across 2.1 channels, with compatibility for both Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi too. It runs on the Android TV smart platform. That's far more audio heft than you'll find on the entry-level LG A1 OLED, which comes with just 20W output.