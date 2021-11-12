The latest Roomba J7 robot vacuum is down to its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed up to 26% off several iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, including the newest model, the Roomba J7. It’s now £559.99 from £699.99 as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sales . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region).

This is a new record-low for the robot vacuum, which was launched in September and has the ability to identify and navigate around obstacles when cleaning your floors. We’re not sure if we’ll see a better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday , so we recommend snapping this robot vacuum deal immediately.

The best robot vacuums can be a costly purchase, so a good deal is always welcome. If you’re looking to hang on until the official Amazon Black Friday sale to get the best price possible, then check out our best Black Friday Roomba deals and best Black Friday vacuum , as we’ll be rounding up the best discounts as soon as they drop.

However, if you want to ensure that a robot vacuum is beavering it's way around your home collecting dust and dirt before the festive season begins, then you’d better off buying sooner rather than later due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Today's best Roomba robot vacuum early Black Friday deals in the UK

iRobot Roomba J7 robot vacuum: £699.99 iRobot Roomba J7 robot vacuum: £699.99 £559.99 at Amazon

Save £140 - Amazon has cut the price of the Roomba J7 for the first time since it made its debut in September this year, slashing 20% off the list price. This is the brand’s most cutting-edge robot vacuum, with the ability to identify obstacles in its path, whether it’s a random charging cable or pet poop, and crucially avoid it. This marks the first time the robot vacuum has dropped below its RRP of £699, although the discount only applies to the standard version and not the model that’s self-emptying.

iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum: £599.99 iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum: £599.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - Amazon has also knocked 20% off the cost of the Roomba i7. It’s not quite as smart as it’s newer sibling, but on test this robot vacuum proved to be efficient at removing dust and dander from carpets and hard floors. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the robot vacuum, which dropped as low as £434.27 in December 2019. However, this is still a good deal, and we don’t know how long it will last so don’t delay in snapping it up.

iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum: £449.99 iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum: £449.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon has knocked 22% off iRobot’s most affordable vacuum cleaner, which travels in neat rows when cleaning your floors to ensure it’s more efficient. It’s not as smart as the i7 (above), as it doesn’t offer the ability to set no-go zones where the robovac won’t clean. However, it’s still great value for money, and this discount takes it down to a record-low price.

