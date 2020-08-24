The latest Amazon sale means cheap prices on tablets, speakers, consoles and more

The latest Amazon sale, dubbed the End of summer sale, has just landed over at their official store and is offering some great deals, especially for those on the hunt for cheap tablets and smart home devices.

As is the norm with Amazon, its wonderful range of own-brand devices take the center stage and you can find some of the best prices ever on the Echo, Fire HD, and Kindle range right now, as well as some bonus deals on security devices - which are available up until September 1st.

Highlights include the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for just £29.99 (was £49.99) - a return to its usual sale price, but an absolute steal on one of the most useful small form-factor smart speakers you can buy. It's bigger brother the Amazon Echo (3rd gen) is also going for just £54.99 (was £89.99) right now, which is another fantastic price on a slightly more premium (but still cheap) smart speaker. Both of these work wonderfully in any kitchen, living room or hallway, and are a great cost-effective way to get smart home functionality into your home for less.

On the hunt for a cheap tablet? Check out the new Amazon Fire HD 8, which is on sale for £64.99 (was £89.99) right now in a return to its lowest price ever. Not only are you saving yourself £25 here, but you're also picking up a tablet with 12-hours of battery life, 32GB of expandable internal storage, and a 2.0Ghz quad-core processor. This one's a top pick if you just need a tablet for browsing, streaming and shopping as it's pretty nippy considering the price, and you can always pick up a cheap external SD card for more storage.

That's not all that's on sale this week, however. There's plenty more on offer, including some games consoles, TV's and smartwatch deals, which we've rounded up just down below.

Not in the UK? See the best Amazon device sales in your region just below.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

One of the best starter smart speakers is almost half price today over at Amazon. The Echo Dot is a great addition to any living room, kitchen or hallways with its myriad of excellent functions and uses. Play music, ask Alexa the weather or control other smart home devices with this great little device. If you'd like a handy clock display, that version is also on sale at Amazon for £34.99.

Amazon Echo (3rd generation): £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The standard Amazon Echo is also getting a fantastic £35 price cut this week at Amazon - perfect if you've got a little more space and want a bigger speaker than the Dot. Inside the 3rd generation Amazon Echo you're getting the same excellent Alexa support but with an upgraded, premium speaker and full equalisation controls.

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Make your car smarter and get full Alexa support with this nifty little new device from Amazon. The Echo Auto connects your car to your phone's Alexa app via either Bluetooth or your auxiliary input jack. It'll give you full control and the ability to voice command music straight into your car speakers - great for slightly older cars without built-in voice assistants.



Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great pickup for those looking for a cheap (but still good) tablet for light browsing and streaming. Onboard you're getting 32GB of internal storage - which can be upgraded further using an SD card, as well as a 2.0 Ghz quad-core processor to keep things running smoothly. They've also got up to 12 hours battery life on a single charge, which is great for lengthy car rides and journeys.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £139.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Speaking of long car journeys, if you were thinking about picking up an Amazon HD 8 for the kids consider the Kids Edition, which is also on sale right now. This one's essentially the same spec as the HD 8, but comes in a robust child-proof case and also features an expanded suite of parental controls. For those looking for something a little bigger, the 10-inch HD version is also on sale for £144.99 (was £199.99).

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, get your kids reading in no time with the new Kindle Kids Edition, which is £25 off right now thanks to the latest Amazon sale. Included is a 10th generation Kindle, blue child-proof case, and a one-year free subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited - which includes access to thousands of books and audiobooks. You'll also get a two-year guarantee, just in case.

Blink XT2 smart security camera: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

The Amazon summer sale extends to the Blink brand this week, which is one of their newest additions. Subsequently, you can pick up a great deal on the XT2 smart camera range - which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They've not only got a 2-way speaker / mic setup, but their 1080p video supports both day time use and night time thanks to the in-built infrared night vision. The price we've included here is for a single camera, but there are similar deals on bundles including up to five cameras.

Nintendo Switch: £299 £279 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is now back in stock at Amazon, and just in time for their end of summer sale. While £279 is the normal going price of a Switch, these have been out of stock for literally months now, so this is a prime chance to pick one up at an un-inflated price. Luckily, there's also a wide range of excellent games on sale right here too.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundle: £339 £299.99 at Amazon

Not only is the Switch back in stock at Amazon, but thanks to their latest sale you can actually save yourself £40 right now on a console plus Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle. This is one of the best selling games this year, so it's a great pick up if you like your games on the more casual side.

Save up to £20 on Nintendo Switch games and consoles at Amazon

It's back, Nintendo Switch deals are on the table once more and you can save up to £20 on a range of games and bundles this weekend at Amazon. Just Dance 2020, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and Paper Mario: Origami King are all featured here, with a nice little saving as well.

Up to 20% Off on Sony, Philips and TCL 4K TVs at Amazon

It's not just Amazon devices that are on sale this week, there's also plenty on offer over in the TV section. Right now Amazon is looking to knock up to 20% off a range of cheap (and premium) televisions from a range of top brands. There's too many to list in one mention here, but there are sizes ranging all the way from 55-inches to 75-inches, so it's an absolute treasure trove of TV deals.

Up to 35% off Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers at Amazon

There are fantastic discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Charge 3 range over at Amazon right now. Whether you're looking for a fully-fledged smartwatch or just a simple fitness tracker, you're looking at some great prices here across the whole range. We particularly recommend the Fitbit Versa, which is just £127.99 right now, a massive discount of £72 in total.

