The Google Pixel 4 gets spotted out in the wild again

We already know quite a bit about the Google Pixel 4 – and Google has confirmed its existence months ahead of time. Now the handset may have been spotted out in public for the second time.

The new sighting comes courtesy of 9to5Google but doesn't give us much in the way of new information about the device. We can see the rear camera array, believed to be a dual-lens affair with a flash and spectral sensor (for sensing gestures) as well.

Amazon Prime Day deals: see all the best early offers right here.

Spotted on the London Underground, the phone is hidden away in a generic-looking case, so we don't get a look at the front of the device or the software (which we're thinking is going to be Android Q).

The Pixel 4 could have a 16MP telephoto lens

Galaxy Note 10 leaks just keep on coming

More Amazon Echo devices are on the way

Even without much in the way of new details, it's another sighting to file away ahead of the phone's launch. The consensus seems to be that Google will launch the phone in October, though that's yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Last month Google took the unusual step of leaking an early shot of the Pixel 4 itself, amidst a flurry of leaks from unofficial sources. It shows a chunky rectangular rear camera array on the back of the phone.

Other leaks have suggested the front of the phone will feature a larger top bezel rather than a notch for fitting in the front-facing camera components, while we're again expecting a standard-sized phone and an XL variant.

The screen sizes of those phones could go up to 5.8 inches for the Pixel 4 and 6.4 inches for the Pixel 4 XL, which would make them slightly bigger than the Pixel 3 flagship phones that got launched in 2018.

Specs-wise, the Pixel 4 is being tipped to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor inside and 6GB of RAM. Chances are we'll see a few more shots of Pixel 4 prototypes being carried around between now and October.