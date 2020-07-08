The Garmin Fenix 6 has reached its lowest price ever in the Amazon summer sale

Thanks to the ongoing Amazon summer sale you can pick up one of TechRadar's favourite sports orientated smartwatches, the Garmin Fenix 6, for just £369 (was £529.99).

This £160 discount brings the cost down to the lowest ever price we've seen on the Garmin Fenix 6 in the UK and goes a long way to assuage our main issue with this fantastic smartwatch - that hefty price tag.

Our Garmin Fenix 6 review from earlier this year gave this smartwatch a particularly glowing appraisal and we especially liked it's solid, rugged build, and fantastic fitness tracking capabilities. If you're the type to go out on those lengthy outdoor adventures (and we think you are), then there's no better companion than these superbly robust smartwatches.

Still a little too pricey for you? We've rounded up a couple of great Garmin Fenix alternatives just down below, including Garmins excellent Vivoactive series, which are more accessible for the casual user.

The lowest ever price on a Garmin Fenix 6

Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatch | £463.31 £369 at Amazon

Save £160 on one of TechRadar's favourite multi-sport smartwatches this week at the Amazon summer sale. Enjoy a rugged build and peerless outdoor activity tracking with this built to last premium smartwatch from Garmin.

Amazon - up to 50% off Garmin deals in the summer sale

