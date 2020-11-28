The cheapest Black Friday iPhone SE deal is still available – just £20/pm and £20 upfront

As predicted, iPhone SE deals were front and centre of Black Friday, and they look set to be favourites of the upcoming Cyber Monday deals, too. As the cheapest new iPhone that's impressed users and critics alike, it's well worth finding a great deal on it – and we reckon this might be the best of the bunch.

If you head on over to Fonehouse, you'll be able grab an iPhone SE with 2GB of data on EE for just £20 a month. And see that £99 upfront fee? You can knock that down to £20 by using the code TRBF79.

However, we know that 2GB isn't likely to be quite enough for many people, so there's also a 4GB option for £21 a month, and you can use TRBF99 code to reduce the upfront costs to just £20.

Both of these deals offer great value, so if you're after an iPhone SE on the cheap, it's well worth seeing if these fit the bill.

These Black Friday iPhone SE deals in full:

Black Friday's other best iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE: at Sky Mobile| Swap24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Already the iPhone that likely speaks to a wider range of people's budgets and this Sky Mobile tariff makes it that bit better, coming to under £20 a month with no upfront payments in sight. With a 2GB allowance, this is also ideal for younger members of the family, giving a powerful handset and a decent tariff.

View Deal

What's the iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE (2020) is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 12 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't something to snub, though. The iPhone SE's camera functionality includes Portrait Mode – a feature only seen in the 'Plus' variant of the iPhone 8 – as well as Depth Control. Many will also be pleased for the resurgence of the 'Home' button, including Touch ID. If you've tried to unlock using Face ID in the dark, you'll understand why many mourned the use of a fingerprint to unlock their phone...

Up until the recent launch of iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone SE also had the unique selling point of being the smallest available iPhone on the market, showcasing a 4.7-inch display. Even with the aforementioned launch, it still sits as the most affordable handset in Apple's current line-up.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Read our full iPhone SE review