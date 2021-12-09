The Bose SoundLink Flex could be the next great outdoor Bluetooth speaker

Bose has announced the SoundLink Flex, an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that combines some of the company's best audio tech with an ultra-rugged design for on-the-go listening just about anywhere.

The Bose SoundLink Flex sets itself apart from most of the best Bluetooth speakers by featuring the company's PositionIQ technology, which adjusts the speaker's sound profile based on its orientation – handy if you're using the speaker outdoors, where it might be placed on uneven terrain.

It's designed to ensure that the SoundLink Flex delivers a balanced sound profile wherever and however it's positioned, whether that's at home on a bookshelf, balanced precariously on a rock, or attached to a backpack.

The SoundLink Flex is optimized for outdoors, though, featuring an IP67 rating for protection from water, dirt and dust. Bose says this extra protection doesn't compromise audio quality – and we're hoping that's the case, as Bose's non-rugged SoundLink portable speakers have impressed us in the past, particularly the Bose SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Mini II.

Made to party

As with other Bose Bluetooth speakers, the company's SimpleSync technology allows the SoundLink Flex to pair with a second Bose speaker to offer left-right playback via Stereo Mode, or simultaneous playback and boosted audio in Party Mode.

The Bose SoundLink Flex will last up to 12 hours on a single charge – that's not the best we've seen from a portable Bluetooth speaker, especially compared to the likes of the JBL Charge 5, but it's more than enough for a day of listening.

Other supported features include Bose Connect app functionality, allowing you to customize your listening experience from your phone. The speaker is also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is priced at £149.95 and launches in the UK on December 16. It can be pre-ordered now from Bose's official website in three color options: Black, White Smoke and Stone Blue.