The best way to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich free in tonight's 2020 Champions League Final

Football fans have been rewarded for their patience this year, with the return of European action this summer having it all: shock results, absolute thrashings, and an unexpected gap in the schedule thanks to the C-word. But after a three-month hiatus, the beautiful game is back and we're now at the apex of the world's most prestigious club competition, with tonight's Champions League Final in Lisbon a tantalising clash between two of Europe's most free-scoring club, PSG and Bayern Munich. Best of all, you can enjoy a free Champions League Final live stream - read on as we explain how.

That's because exclusive UK rights holder BT Sport is lowering its drawbridge and making tonight's match available to watch for nothing on three easily accessible platforms. All you need to do is head over to either the BT Sport website, BT Sport YouTube channel or BT Sport app in time for the 8pm BST kick-off - BT's coverage being expected to start an hour earlier at 7pm.

A final free viewing option for both is Virgin Media channel 100/531, where the matches are available in 4K Ultra HD - check out the best Virgin broadband deals if this isn't you but you'd like it to be.

That really is all you need to know to get a free PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream tonight - though Brits abroad may have trouble accessing their preferred feed due to geo-block. Fortunately, there's a way to get around this pesky digital phenomenon that's every bit as easy as firing up one of BT's websites or services. Allow us to explain.

How to live stream tonight's final from anywhere in the world

The only thing stopping you catching the games is if you happen to be abroad, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.