The best iPhone SE 2020 deal out there just improved - again - with a big data bump

With all the buzz around the brand new iPhone 12, you may have forgotten that Apple actually launched another handset this year back in April - the second iteration of the iPhone SE. This replaced the iPhone 8 in Apple's official store, sitting as the Californian giant's one and only truly mid-range smartphone.

The answer to those who want all the features and sleek interface of an iPhone without the extortionate price tag, then, it can only get better with Black Friday phone deals aplenty, including this ever-improving iPhone SE deal from Affordable Mobiles.

Equipped with a very healthy 30GB of data - triple what the tariff had this time yesterday - and unlimited minutes and texts, you can bag the iPhone SE for just £23 a month.

Better still, TechRadar readers can relish in a big fat discount on the initial payment, reducing the upfront cost down to just £20 by using our exclusive discount code TR30 when quoting it at the checkout.

Whilst we're sure there will be more fantastic tariffs on the horizon as the official date for Black Friday approaches, we're not sure missing out on this iPhone SE contract is worth the risk.

If you're in the US and have clicked on this article hoping for a bargain, don't go anywhere. There are some superb savings to be had right now, so scroll down the page to see them, too.

This excellent iPhone SE deal in full:

What's the Apple iPhone SE like?

The iPhone SE (2020) is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 12 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

This isn't something to snub, though. The iPhone SE's camera functionality includes Portrait Mode – a feature only seen in the 'Plus' variant of the iPhone 8 – as well as Depth Control. Many will also be pleased for the resurgence of the 'Home' button, including Touch ID. If you've tried to unlock using Face ID in the dark, you'll understand why many mourned the use of a fingerprint to unlock their phone...

Up until the recent launch of iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone SE also had the unique selling point of being the smallest available iPhone on the market, showcasing a 4.7-inch display. Even with the aforementioned launch, it still sits as the most affordable handset in Apple's current line-up.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

The best iPhone SE deals in the US:

iPhone SE: from Walmart | $349 $199 | $150 off

If you've been looking for a new iPhone at an impossibly low price, today's your lucky day. You can pick up the 2020 iPhone SE at Walmart for just $199 via Straight Talk or True Wireless. Alternatively you can opt to pick one up for as little as $19 per month with the affirm financing option at checkout.

View Deal

iPhone SE 2020, 64GB: $399 FREE with two-year Verizon contract

Pick up the iPhone SE 2020 for essentially free with a two-year contract using this deal. The iPhone SE 2020 with its A13 Bionic chipset – the same as in the iPhone 11 series – is fast, powerful, and will be compatible with iOS updates for years.

View Deal