The best early Boxing Day sales 2019: the early deals already live pre-Christmas

Believe it or not, early Boxing Day deals are already starting to roll in, well ahead of Christmas Day – which is fantastic news if you haven't bought all your presents yet and you're looking for a great discount.

According to market analyst Deloitte, pre-Christmas discounts are deeper than ever this year, currently hitting an average of over 43% – and could reach 50% by Christmas Eve for the first time ever.

After a record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Christmas and early Boxing Day sales are set to have the best deals we've ever seen, on everything from games consoles to kitchen appliances.

Thanks to these pre-Christmas deals, it's a great time to shop for last-minute presents, with retailers like Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and more getting in on the action.

With not long to go until December 25, you probably won't have time to scour all those sites; that's why we've put together all the best early Boxing Day deals you can find right now, in one handy place.

We'll be updating this article in the run up to Christmas, Boxing Day, and right through the January sales, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best deals of the festive season.

More a fan of browsing through the sales for your own special deals? Well, let us give you a head start. The links below will take you through to a wide range of retailers we're used to seeing get stuck into the Boxing Day and January sales spirit – and some are already in the midst of Christmas sales (we're looking at you, Amazon and Currys).

The best Christmas deals you can get right now

Looking for a last-minute Christmas present? You'll be pleased to know that 2019 is looking to be a record year for pre-Christmas discounts, with retailers like Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and Argos continuing their Black Friday discounts – and in some cases, dropping prices even further.

If you need your purchase to come in time for December 25, be sure to check out the delivery information before you hit 'buy' – you don't want to have to explain to your nephew / grandma / [insert family member here] that you didn't order their Christmas present in time.

Happily, retailers like Amazon offer next-day (or even same-day) delivery, and many like Argos and Currys offer the option to click-and-collect your purchase.

So, without further ado, here are the best pre-Christmas deals you can take advantage right now.

Phone and tablet deals

Phone and tablet deals

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | £225 £150 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Don't like getting a big bill each month for your phone? This contract knocks your costs each month all the way down to just £29 while still securing you 24GB of data. Yes, the upfront costs will feel quite high at £150, however even with that extra cost this works out as one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals around right now. Total cost over 24 months is £846

View Deal

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | £160 £99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This a great deal, not costing too much upfront or monthly, but still offering up a healthy whack of data at 50GB. While that will likely be more than enough data for most people, the below offer can boost it even more. Total cost over 24 months is £891

View Deal

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | £110 £50 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Here's one for all the streamers and gamers of the world. This deal gets you a whopping great big lump of data at 75GB. That amount will cost you just £36 a month and a quick upfront cost of £50. While you are getting the most amount of data here, it is also the most expensive of the three deals. Total cost over 24 months is £914

View Deal

Huawei P30: at Three Mobile| £19 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Until a recent price rise drove this out of the realms of affordability, this was our favourite Huawei P30 deal by a long way. Now, the price has dropped back down and it can once again take on that accolade. With a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a better offer than this.

View Deal

iPhone XS: at Amazon | 64GB £999 £699

Don't need as big a screen as the XS Max above? Then Amazon also has a great deal on the smaller iPhone XS, with a 5.8-inch Retina OLED display, along with incredibly powerful smartphone tech as well, and another brilliant camera – all for £300 off!

View Deal

iPhone X: at Amazon | 64GB £899 £599

Amazon has also knocked £300 off the older (yet still very good) iPhone X, which is now just £600. This is one of the best prices we've seen for Apple's smartphone, and if you order now, you'll get it before Christmas.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £769 £699

This is the most affordable configuration you'll find for the newest iPad Pro, and with £70 off, it's now cheaper than a decent smartphone. This is the most affordable we've seen the device for, and while it could see further discounts, we wouldn't say for sure.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB: £549 £481.79 at Amazon

Save on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at Amazon this week. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you'll be able to store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet.

View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch: at Amazon | 32GB | Wi-Fi | £349 £289

Save £60 off Apple's latest version of its standard iPad. This is a great gift for people who fancy an Apple tablet without having to spend a fortune, and it's got some decent specs for the price.

View Deal

Kindle (2019) E-reader: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

DEAL ENDED Amazon has the same discount as Currys on the Kindle, but the difference is you get six months of Spotify Premium when you buy it from the electronics retailer (new accounts only, though).

Computing deals

Computing deals

Logitech computer accessories: 30% off at Amazon

Save up to 30% off Logitech's range of computer accessories, including mice, keyboards, webcams, and PC speakers. The perfect gifts for PC gamers this Christmas.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060: £1,099.99 £857.99 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget gaming laptop, then this is one of the cheapest you'll find. A word of warning, though; it has a GTX 1060 GPU, which is beginning to show its age. So, this is not a very powerful gaming laptop, but if you're only playing casual games, it'll do.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,399.99 £999.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut a huge £400 of the price of the Apple MacBook Air. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is a brilliantly powerful – yet portable – MacBook, and for a fantastically low price.View Deal

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC: £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save on this microSDXC card. We've not tested it with the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo's own site and Amazon's reviews verify it's compatible. Fill your machine up with the best games around, or use it with your phone. The 128GB version is also available. View Deal

Audio deals

Audio deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £125 at Amazon

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just £125, cheaper than the Black Friday prices we saw. These sold out fast for £4 more, so it's unclear how long this price will be available for. View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.99 at Amazon

This matches Amazon's lowest ever price for the wireless charging case version of the Apple AirPods (well, technically it's a penny cheaper). A solid discount on the wireless charging case version of these earbuds.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £299 at Currys

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. They were slightly cheaper over Black Friday, but a £50 discount is still a great deal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones: £349 £299 at Amazon

These striking wireless headphones come with Alexa built-in, alongside Tile tracking technology – and with £50 off, they're at their lowest price ever.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £79 at Currys

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank – and they'd make a great Christmas gift, too. This deal is only available for the black, red, and white models.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

Available at their Black Friday price, these great wireless headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life. The overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones are among its major strengths.View Deal

Philips headphones: Up to 27% off at Amazon

Save up to 27% off a range of Philips headphones, including high-end over ear cans and stylish true wireless in-ear buds. These are great Christmas gifts for music fans and audiophiles.

View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £149 £99 at Currys

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Currys has it down to its lowest price ever from the Black Friday period.View Deal

Sonos Beam: £399 £329 at Amazon

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies – this price did drop to £319 at one point, but £70 off is still a good deal.View Deal

Gaming deals

Gaming deals

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £279 at Currys

Currys had this same bundle, which also ships with Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, for £299 over Black Friday, so this is a solid saving. The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world, and Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £249 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 and a new PS4 Pro for an amazing price at Currys. You're getting a great game included in a price tag that saves you £100 off the console itself. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for £279.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | £269 at Amazon

SOLD OUT This PS4 Pro bundle costs a little more than the deals above, but if you've no interest in FIFA or COD then this is the one for you. It's still far cheaper than it was even yesterday, so you're still getting an excellent deal.



PS4 Pro 1TB | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £349 £269 at AO

This particular PS4 Pro deal has just gone out of stock at Currys, but you can still pick up a PS4 Pro bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for £269 at AO. We've previously only seen this bundle down to £319 this week, so you're saving some decent cash ahead of Christmas. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for just £279.



View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 only released at the end of October, so picking up the Switch spooktacular for less than £40 is an absolute bargain. This is the same price we saw over the Black Friday sales period.View Deal

DualShock 4 - various colours: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get a variety of colours for this PS4 controller, and if you're a new Spotify Premium subscriber, you can enjoy six months of that for free with this purchase. This is a fantastic modern controller for gaming, and this is the price we usually see during sales periods.

View Deal

TV deals

TV deals

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD55XG81 4K TV: £1,099.99 £679 at Amazon

This Sony Bravia 55-inch TV has had a £420 price cut in time for Christmas. The Sony XG81 Series handles 4K video with aplomb and even features Chromecast Built-In that allows you to cast to the TV from your phone. Model number: UKD55XG81.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £545 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £134. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

This budget 43-inch LG TV is at its Black Friday price in time for Christmas. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. Spent another £30 and you can get the 49-inch model. View Deal

Save £100 on 4K TVs

Use the voucher code BTETVSAVE100 to save £100 on selected 4K TVs in Currys' Christmas sale. This code expires on the December 23 if you see anything here you like the look of. View Deal

Smart home deals

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £25 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running. This product is in stock December 27, however.View Deal

Amazon Echo third-generation: £89.99 £59.99 at Argos

The new and improved Amazon Echo offers powerful sound quality and new audio features to bring your music to life with full Alexa integration across your home. This is a fantastic price on the 2019 model, with stock remaining at Argos if you missed it the first time round.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £129 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £179 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's nearly half price.View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices back down to their earlier discounts, including this smart speaker. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, you can listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. This is the same price Currys offered during the Black Friday period, so it's a decent saving. View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2 Kid's Fitness Tracker & Nest Mini: £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

Considering you can get the tracker alone elsewhere for about £50 at the moment, why not get a second generation Google Nest Mini to go with it? Could be the ideal purchase for a healthy New Year. View Deal

Camera deals

Camera deals

Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Camera: £547 £349 at Currys

This fine deal on the X-T100 matches Amazon's own right now, if you're looking for a new camera at a heft discount. This lops almost £200 off the listed price. . View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black: £379.99 £319 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Hero 8 Black, which is GoPro's new flagship action camera. It brings class-leading image stabilisation, a new built-in mount for easily attaching it to helmets or tripods, and compatibility with GoPro's forthcoming 'Mods' accessories in early 2020.View Deal

Adobe single-app subscriptions: £19.97 £16.19 per month

This pre-Christmas sale knocks 19% off some of Adobe's most popular apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. It's the perfect chance to grab just the software you want if you don't need the full Creative Cloud suite. Deal ends midnight December 19.

View Deal

Home deals

Home deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

AncestryDNA DNA Activation Kit: £79 £69 at Amazon

There's £10 off this DNA testing kit, making it cheaper than ever to trace your heritage and connect with relatives you didn't realise you had. The kit is great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a great Christmas present too.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £109.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £599 £499 at John Lewis

Grab the incredibly powerful Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner in this fantastic deal from John Lewis. You're getting top of the range 2019 cleaning power at a great price, with an even better two-year guarantee this week.

View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | Black: £399 £284 at Go Electrical

Save a huge £115 on this stand mixer from KitchenAid, which comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, and a direct drive motor with different speed settings. Attachments include a whisk, dough hook, and beaters.View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | White: £399 £275 at Go Electrical

If you prefer the white version of the Classic Stand Mixer you can save even more, with a full 30% off this model. Like the black version above it comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, whisk, dough hook, and beaters.

View Deal

KitchenAid Manual Control 2-slice toaster: £119.99 £94.99 at Argos

This stylish toaster boasts no less than seven settings, and it's now £25.99 cheaper in this great pre-Christmas deal. With a defrost/reheat function and bagel function (which warms one side and toasts the other), this is the gadget for all your breakfast requirements.

View Deal

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill: £199 £89 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of this grill, which filters fat out of your food and has adjustable grill plates, as well as a timer function. The manufacturer promises restaurant-quality steaks with this thing. View Deal

Morphy Richards Soup Maker £69.99 £39.99 at Currys

Make up to 1.6 litres of soup with this appliance, that promises smooth soup in 21 minutes or chunky soup in 28 minutes. Might be worthwhile if you're looking to make healthier lunches in 2020. View Deal

Tefal Easy Fry Precision Air Fryer: £99.99 £59 at Currys

Save £40 on this air fryer, which promises healthier frying over traditional methods. You've got four cooking settings to choose from here: dry, bake, grill or roast, which should cover most of the things you want to cook. View Deal

Bosch Tassimo Coffee Machine: £39.99 £28 at Currys

You'll need coffee pods for this machine, but you can also claim 2x£10 worth of coffee pods credit from Tassimo when you register. Just check the terms and conditions on that before you buy.

View Deal

The best Boxing Day deals from last year

Not sure what to expect over the Boxing Day sales? Take a look at some of the best Boxing Day deals we spotted last year for a flavour of what's to come – from cheap 4K TVs to incredible MacBook Pro discounts, last year's sales were a fantastic time to find great deals on tech.

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £499 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1798 at Currys

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

View Deal

Apple Macbook (2017): £1249 £799 at John Lewis

Holy cow! Macbook's aren't known for getting good deals, especially after Black Friday has been and gone. And yet here we are looking at a £450 discount and you're getting a three-year guarantee. That's an incredible deal for this 12-inch Macbook with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Hurry though, stock is selling fast.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £289.99 at Currys

With so many of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundles selling out so fast at this time of year, we're surprised to see this one going for such a low price. This deal comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe which is one of the finest multiplayer games on the Switch. A surefire hit for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and just about any day really!

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 5 games | £209.99 at Amazon

This is a brand new official PlayStation VR bundle called the Mega Pack. Originally £299, the discount on the contents was minimal, but this is a much better price. You get the headset, camera and codes for Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega Collection, Doom VFR and VR Worlds. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Currys

Stock won't last long at this price. Amazon put it's deal back up to full price recently, so Currys is your best shot for now with this price-match of the old Amazon deal. If you're going to listen to a lot of music with a smart speaker, this is a better pick over the smaller Echo Dot. Available in multiple colours.

View Deal

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront (after cashback) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is easily our favourite XR deal at the moment. It's a brilliant balance between upfront and monthly costs, with the latter coming in under the £40-mark. There's no need to scrimp on data - 30GB each month will be plenty for most people. And £75 automatic cashback completely nullifies the upfront spend.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Bills under £25 a month and an upfront cost of just £40? That really is a bargain in our eyes. Yes, you only get 3GB of data but for this price that really shouldn't matter. And you're on O2 which means a whole host of priority rewards at your fingertips - order by December 24 and you can even claim an extra £100 cashback from Samsung, too.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like music playback (via bluetooth headphones), fitness apps, notifications and so on to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 20% off the RRP of the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: £349 £299.99 at Amazon

The V8 Absolute is one of the most-respected cordless vacuum cleaners on the market right now. Which usually means it rarely gets a decent discount, with deals typically being reserved for the older V6. Not today though as Amazon has knocked £50 off the RRP.

View Deal

Sony Alpha A7: £1549 £509 at Amazon

If you're looking for a very cheap way to get a full-frame camera, then this is it. Sony's Alpha A7 has a massive discount down from its RRP to begin with to become by far the most affordable full-frame camera you can buy right now. Then there's £150 cashback you can claim back as well making it only £509. This deal includes a versatile 28-70mm zoom lens too.



Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | £39.99 £19.99 a year

There's up to 60% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment. It's a special software treat only for certain publishers like TechRadar to display. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

So who's having a Boxing Day sale?

All the big retailers get stuck in to the Boxing Day sales, and as we've mentioned, many are starting to discount their wares well before Christmas, too.

With so many keen shoppers set to buy online over the Christmas period, it's just too good a chance for them to finish 2019 off with some extra money in the bank. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is a great place to start. Amazon has been on a discounting rampage since mid-November and it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon – you can expect the deals to keep rolling in through Christmas and well into the January sales. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys impressed us in the Boxing Days sales last year, and more recently on Black Friday – in fact, the retailer hasn't stopped cutting prices in the run up to December 25, with a brilliant Currys Christmas sale seeing discounts on everything from smart speakers to kitchen appliances. This year we're expecting big discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, kitchen electricals and more – keep an eye out for the TV ads showing off the best ones too. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been a regular on our deals pages throughout the year and we expect it to have tempting offers on TVs, laptops and consoles once again along with other gadgets. Very is also a top fashion, home and beauty item retailer too so expect a wide gamut of deals. View today's deals: Very

AO is one of our go-to retailers when we're scouring the net for cheap TV deals or laptop deals all year round. AO really specialises in home electrics though and it's a fantastic time of year to upgrade with a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like. View today's deals: AO

Once a little sales-shy, John Lewis is starting to embrace the winter sales period, and we saw some outstanding deals on speakers, appliances, and TVs over Black Friday. Why buy from John Lewis? Well, it offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. View today's deals: John Lewis

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale, so you can be sure to find a bargain around Boxing Day. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the high street. We saw some great mobile phone deals on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone / Samsung Galaxy deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse is an established high street retailer and is also one of the best online phone retailers now. We'll pick out the best mobile phone deals, whether they're standalone smartphones, contract phones, voucher codes or whatever else looks like a great mobile deal to us. View today's deals: Carphone Warehouse

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

This might seem like a silly question, but it's really not – early Christmas and Boxing Day deals are already popping up at a number of retailers, well in advance of the official date on Thursday, December 26.

Why have the sales started so early this year? Well, the truth is that they never really ended after Black Friday and Cyber Monday; while we saw a slight drop off in the number of discounts, there have been some brilliant pre-Christmas deals since the start of December as retailers seek to maintain shopper spend - so you can get some genuinely good deals at the moment.

So, chances are, you'll be able to find a cracking deal from today, which is great if you're still shopping for presents. However, we would still expect the deals to peak around Boxing Day, and some retailers will hold out until December to knock down their prices.

That means it might be best to hang on until at least Christmas Day if you want to find the absolute lowest price out there as well as use up all the gift vouchers you accumulated over the big day.

When do the January sales start?

Expect an early start here too – although, the January sales haven't been particularly special in recent years.

Last year, we found that most big retailers launched their sales straight after Christmas, with not many holding back for the traditional January sales. That doesn't mean you won't find any good tech deals after January 1; it's just that most of the biggest discounts will probably be released on Boxing Day.

These days, January sales are more of a continuation of the remaining Boxing Day deals so you can probably expect to see many stores simply rebrand the sales to 'January sales' the day after Boxing Day on December 27.

It makes sense when you think about it – given that many workplaces are off until around January 2, retailers are keen to show you the best deals as soon as possible while you've got time off at home rather than try to push deals on you while you're heading back to work or nursing that awful New Year's Day hangover.