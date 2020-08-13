The Apple HomePod is $100 / £80 cheaper in fantastic smart speaker deal

If you're looking for a smart speaker to blast your tunes and control your smart home devices, then these fantastic Apple HomePod deals could be for you.

The Apple smart speaker is currently on sale at Best Buy in the US and John Lewis in the UK, with a stellar $100 / £80 discount bringing the price down to just $199 / £199. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Apple HomePod deals in your region.)

Today's best Apple HomePod deals

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $100 off the price of the Apple HomePod, bringing it back down its lowest-ever $199 sale price. That's a great opportunity to get your hands on a luxury smart speaker with plenty of Apple integrations and Siri support as well.

Apple HomePod: £279 £199 at John Lewis

In the UK? You can also save on the Apple HomePod at John Lewis thanks to an £80 price drop. Plus, you can pick up a two year guarantee for extra peace of mind as well.

While we've seen these Apple HomePod prices before, they're still the lowest that the powerful smart speaker has dropped to.

The Apple HomePod comes with an impressive array of microphones, powerful, bass-thumping audio, and great integration into the Apple ecosystem of smart home products.

Voice support comes courtesy of Siri, and while Apple's AI assistant isn't quite as smart as Google Assistant or Alexa, you'll still be able to control your music and other devices hands-free.

We think that the Apple HomePod may be on the verge of getting support for third-party music streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, too, giving you even more choice when it comes to playing your favorite songs.

What about the Apple HomePod 2?

Rumors of the Apple HomePod 2 – or Apple HomePod Mini if you prefer – have been circling for a long time now, but evidence of the smaller Apple smart speaker has been building steadily since we first caught wind of it back in 2018.

An imminent release date could be why we've with some fantastic HomePod deals in recent months, though there's been no confirmation from Apple on the existence of the second-gen wireless speaker.

If you're dedicated to buying the latest Apple products, you may want to hold off from buying the original Apple HomePod for now; saying that, with no firm release date in sight, you could be waiting a long time to get your hands on a new smart speaker.

Otherwise? These are the lowest prices we've seen so far, so if you've been waiting for an opportunity to get the HomePod at a discount, this is your chance.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Apple HomePod deals we've spotted below:

