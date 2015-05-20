John Lewis joins the 4K revolution with its own UHD TV

Last year saw retailer John Lewis enter the TV market in style with its own-brand 1080p TV, the 55JL9000. In the next month we'll see it roll out the 4K refresh of its TV lineup with the UHD-tastic JL9100.

So, yeah again not a hugely inspiring name, but the screen has been built using LG technology to create a quality 4K TV with a decent price-tag.

Sadly it's not one of LG's super-sexeh 0.97mm thick OLED panels, but maybe next year...

The 40-inch version of the JL9100 will be hitting the shelves for the relatively reasonable £699, but if that's too diminutive for your eyeballs it will also be shipping a 55-inch screen for £1,250.

Because it's coming from the LG stable though you'll also be getting a smart TV with the impressive webOS platform and to compliment that you'll also get a free six-month subscription to Netflix.

That way you'll actually have some 4K content delivered to take advantage of your brand new tele.

Interest in the UHD resolution revolution has been gathering pace with John Lewis seeing over 40% of TV sales in the last week being resolutely 4K.

"As a retailer we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and being able to offer them the latest vision technology to enjoy in the home," said John Kempner of John Lewis.

"Sales of Ultra HD TVs in Britain have so far exceeded previous expectation, and we predict the market will treble in size in the next 12 months. This has been buoyed by lowered price points, increased screen size options and consumer demand for additional content from providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube."

A review unit of the JL9100 will be winging its way to TR Towers in the next few weeks, so we'll see how it stands up to the big boys of the 4K TV market with LG's continued backing.